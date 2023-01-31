Read full article on original website
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
South Korea, Australia central banks renew currency swap agreement
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028. The agreement, first signed in 2014, allows either party to exchange funds in own currency for...
India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner. The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.
New Delhi to meet fiscal target in coming year, capex a longer shot: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian government will meet its deficit target for the coming fiscal year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who were split on whether New Delhi would undertake all the capital spending it is planning, the most ever. Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra...
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
UK Treasury signals no new money for defense - Sky News
(Reuters) - The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources. Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would...
There Are Signs of Stronger China Rebound to Boost Oil, IEA Says
(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy could be poised for a stronger-than-anticipated rebound that’ll deliver a demand boost for oil and natural gas, according to the head of the International Energy Agency. There are some “first indications” from China that growth will accelerate faster than previous expectations and deliver around...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
My #1 JPY Trading Tip
EUR/USD Erases Weekly Gains After Impressive NFP Report By Alex Boltyan - Feb 03, 2023. The U.S. dollar bounced sharply on Friday, reversing weekly losses against the euro as a stunning nonfarm payrolls report boosted expectations the Fed would stick to its hawkish... EUR/USD Reverses Lower By Al Brooks -...
Spanish court rules Amazon 'Flex' couriers were falsely self-employed
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) must compensate self-employed couriers who used their own vehicles for deliveries, a move welcomed by a labour union that has criticised worker conditions in the "gig economy". The Madrid labour court said in Thursday's ruling the tech giant would...
Asia shares skid, dollar firm as yields spike
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer. Bond markets took a beating in the wake of...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
Colombian military spots balloon-like object in its airspace
(Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting over its territory of an airborne object similar to a balloon. Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in...
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
