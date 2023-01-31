ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau Public Works gives winter weather response update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department provided an update on their winter weather response. According to Public Works Director Stan Polivick, because the winter weather event lasted for several days, it significantly impacted the department’s resources. He said city trucks traveled more than 6,100...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
MoDot drivers working hard to clear roads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All across Missouri, MoDOT is still having staffing issues with drivers and the past few days with ice instead of snow drivers have been working long hours. District Engineer Craig Compas says that compared to the last snow, which could be plowed, these icy conditions...
MISSOURI STATE
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau

You can start buying recreational pot at dispensaries in the Heartland after the state moved opening day to today. The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire

Dispensaries in places like Jackson, Poplar Bluff & Sikeston are now selling recreational marijuana several days earlier than expected. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Feb. 3.
SIKESTON, MO
Highway back open following crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
SIKESTON, MO
Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults

Firefighters in Sikeston rescued 3 dogs from a house fire this morning. The electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Ave. Some southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting

Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago.
UNION COUNTY, IL
Heartland Pets @ 4PM 2/3 feat. Macaroni

You can adopt Hot Dog and Disco from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. You can adopt Bo from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. We have a couple of furry felines that need new home, and they're up for adoption in Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
I-55 southbound reopened in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads are to blame for several crashes and slide-offs in the Heartland on Tuesday morning, January 31. According to Missouri Department of Transportation, Interstate 55 southbound was closed past exit 27 in Pemiscot County because of a crash. This is the Route BB/A/K Wardell...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Recreational marijuana available to local dispensaries

The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east.
MISSOURI STATE

