Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
My first posted Mock of this off-season
So, here is my first posting of a Mock Draft for this off-season. (Not that I haven't been Mocking all season long, but I was just refusing to post any while the Giants were still playing.) I went under the assumption that DJ & Saquon are coming back, and drafted accordingly--as in, no QB or RB.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans
The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/2: No Philly Love, Joe Schoen at Senior Bowl, more headlines
Julian Love caused quite a stir yesterday with his remarks about the Eagle and the head coach Nick Sirianni. The impending New York Giants’ free agent did not withhold punches in his appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that he would double down on later in the day.
Big Blue View
Notes from Day 3 Afternoon Practice — Senior Bowl
Notes on Day 3 Afternoon (American) Senior Bowl Practice. Of all the quarterbacks, Jake Haener (National squad) looks the most draft-ready to me. I had thought the American squad had a better quarterback group in total, but I’m re-thinking that simply because Haener looks significantly better than anyone else.
Big Blue View
Mike Kafka (Arizona), Wink Martindale (Indianapolis) still in running for head-coaching jobs
When the Denver Broncos acquired Sean Payton via trade to be their head coach and the Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans, that left only two NFL head-coaching jobs open. It appeared the New York Giants could feel relatively good about their chances to keep both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in the fold.
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
The New York Giants have a laundry list of needs for the upcoming 2023 season. The offensive line is once again close to the top of that list of needs, as the Giants need to figure out long-term answers at left guard, center, and right guard. North Dakota State’s Cody...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/4: Daniel Jones, Wink Martindale, Brian Daboll, more
Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?. Ed finishes the position-by-position reviews with quarterback. Daniel Jones is going to get paid, there is no doubt about that. The first question is how much? The second question is can he continue to ascend?. Other Giant observations. Julian Love: Daniel...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Catching up with ex-Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes
Former New York Giants placekicker Lawrence Tynes joined this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. We talked about everything from Tynes getting booted off a Philadelphia podcast for defending Eli Manning to coaching CYO basketball. Here is some of what you will find in this episode:. 2:00...
Big Blue View
Giants position review, quarterback: Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a huge question mark entering the 2022 season. After three messy, losing seasons the Giants still weren’t sure what they had in the 2019 No. 6 overall pick. There was a new general manager in Joe Schoen. There was a new head...
Big Blue View
My adjustments to ClayfromBklyn's draft
I like the idea of trading/ packaging up some of the lower round picks for higher choices. The Giants had a good draft as well as some excellent FA pickups last year, so you can't expect to acquire and work in 11 new guys this year. My adjustments are based on signing FA MLB Trumaine Edwards, Mike Gesicki and our old/new DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
Big Blue View
Analytics in the Modern NFL
My wife works for an analytics non-profit and handles the podcasting. I asked folks here for some questions, and some were answered. I realize I'm self-doxxing, but if this stuff is interesting to you, it's a solid listen. Note: She also interviewed the guy that Philly hired to handle their...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants’ defensive free agents
The New York Giants have a lot of decisions to make as we approach the start of free agency in 2023. The Giants have 18 free agents overall, and 10 of them are on the defensive side of the ball — 11 counting restricted free agent Henry Mondeaux. Not...
Big Blue View
2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl - Game time, TV channel, and players to watch
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is upon us, and this afternoon many of the top senior prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft will take the field. The New York Giants have plenty of holes to fill, and we know they have been scouting the Senior Bowl heavily. The game...
Big Blue View
Three Giants on PFF’s top 100 free agents list
It may be Pro Bowl week, but the eyes of many in the NFL world are already looking towards the spring’s free agent class. In their annual top 100 free agents list, Pro Football Focus named three New York Giants within the top 61: quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and safety Julian Love.
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Mock draft tracker, 2.0: A new wide receiver at top for Giants
In version 2.0 of our 2023 NFL mock draft tracker for the New York Giants, wide receiver was once again the most popular pick for the Giants. This week, 16 of our 34 mock drafts (47 percent) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. This week, though, the receiver of...
Big Blue View
Should the Giants pay star running back Saquon Barkley?
Should the New York Giants pay big money to keep running back Saquon Barkley? That is a question that divides Giants fans and NFL media. During a recent show on WFAN, co-hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney disagreed on what the Giants should do about Barkley. Barber, a one-time great...
Comments / 0