Big Blue View

My first posted Mock of this off-season

So, here is my first posting of a Mock Draft for this off-season. (Not that I haven't been Mocking all season long, but I was just refusing to post any while the Giants were still playing.) I went under the assumption that DJ & Saquon are coming back, and drafted accordingly--as in, no QB or RB.
Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans

The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
Notes from Day 3 Afternoon Practice — Senior Bowl

Notes on Day 3 Afternoon (American) Senior Bowl Practice. Of all the quarterbacks, Jake Haener (National squad) looks the most draft-ready to me. I had thought the American squad had a better quarterback group in total, but I’m re-thinking that simply because Haener looks significantly better than anyone else.
Mike Kafka (Arizona), Wink Martindale (Indianapolis) still in running for head-coaching jobs

When the Denver Broncos acquired Sean Payton via trade to be their head coach and the Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans, that left only two NFL head-coaching jobs open. It appeared the New York Giants could feel relatively good about their chances to keep both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in the fold.
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

The New York Giants have a laundry list of needs for the upcoming 2023 season. The offensive line is once again close to the top of that list of needs, as the Giants need to figure out long-term answers at left guard, center, and right guard. North Dakota State’s Cody...
Giants news, 2/4: Daniel Jones, Wink Martindale, Brian Daboll, more

Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?. Ed finishes the position-by-position reviews with quarterback. Daniel Jones is going to get paid, there is no doubt about that. The first question is how much? The second question is can he continue to ascend?. Other Giant observations. Julian Love: Daniel...
My adjustments to ClayfromBklyn's draft

I like the idea of trading/ packaging up some of the lower round picks for higher choices. The Giants had a good draft as well as some excellent FA pickups last year, so you can't expect to acquire and work in 11 new guys this year. My adjustments are based on signing FA MLB Trumaine Edwards, Mike Gesicki and our old/new DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
Analytics in the Modern NFL

My wife works for an analytics non-profit and handles the podcasting. I asked folks here for some questions, and some were answered. I realize I'm self-doxxing, but if this stuff is interesting to you, it's a solid listen. Note: She also interviewed the guy that Philly hired to handle their...
Three Giants on PFF’s top 100 free agents list

It may be Pro Bowl week, but the eyes of many in the NFL world are already looking towards the spring’s free agent class. In their annual top 100 free agents list, Pro Football Focus named three New York Giants within the top 61: quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and safety Julian Love.
Should the Giants pay star running back Saquon Barkley?

Should the New York Giants pay big money to keep running back Saquon Barkley? That is a question that divides Giants fans and NFL media. During a recent show on WFAN, co-hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney disagreed on what the Giants should do about Barkley. Barber, a one-time great...

