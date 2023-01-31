Read full article on original website
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a "steamy" kiss between Velma and Daphne was cut from Scooby-Doo
The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.
Serena Williams advocates for kindness and forgiveness in regard to Will Smith's Oscar slap
Nearly a year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Serena Williams offers a graceful reflection on the incident. Although she says the altercation “overshadowed” the honors received by not one, but two films, Williams ultimately sides with compassion over judgment. “I thought it was...
J.J. Abrams is making a movie out of Stephen King hitman novel Billy Summers
J.J. Abrams is getting back into one of his Stephen King phases again, with THR reporting this weekend that the Castle Rock executive producer—whose Hulu TV series loosely adapted, and took inspiration from, King’s various Maine-set works—is taking the lead on a movie adaptation of King’s recent hitman-turned-novelist novel Billy Summers.
Guy Ritchie abandons allof his favorite tricks in this deadly serious trailer for The Covenant
Guy Ritchie has a very particular sense of style he likes to bring to his films, which are generally full of quippy, bombastic action that typically centers on very Bri’ish gangsters or cops or detectives shooting people and blowing stuff up. That was sort of the entire appeal of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which involved a sprawling cast of criminals quipping at each other and killing each other. He put an even finer point on it with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a more heavily comedic action film that looks like it pushes past self-parody and dives right into outright self-mockery (the movie’s release was quietly delayed last year, presumably because the bad guys are Ukrainian gangsters).
Armie Hammer admits to being emotionally abusive in first interview since scandal
Two years after reports began emerging of allegations of strange—and sometimes criminal—behavior against Armie Hammer, the actor has given his first interview, to the online newsletter Air Mail. In the interview, Hammer discusses a variety of topics about the general trajectory of his life over the last two years, including admitting to being emotionally abusive to some of the women who’ve come forward with allegations against him—but also denying accusations of rape.
Lil Rel Howery isn't exactly sold on Ana de Armas' Blonde Oscar nomination
Here’s a statement sure to galvanize a certain Updates account: Lil Rel Howery isn’t so sure Ana de Armas deserves an Oscar nomination for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. In a new conversation with Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, Howery ruminates on this year’s Best Actress nominees, and shares that a certain competitor in the category “doesn’t make sense.”
Goldie Hawn "really wanted" Sally Field to do First Wives Club
No one can deny that Hollywood likes Sally Field. She’s cultivated her career from singing nun to Oscar winner to elder stateswoman of film. According to a new interview from People, she did so by being choosy about her projects, recognizing her strengths and understanding her own weaknesses. “I know there’s a territory that I can own, and some where I dare you to be as good as me, and then there’s some I can fake,” she tells the outlet. “But really, I would rather not be faking it.”
Shyamalan and his co-writers talk about why they changed Knock At The Cabin's ending
[Note: This article contains major spoilers for both Knock At The Cabin and its source novel, The Cabin At The End Of The World.]. The cultural conversation around M. Night Shyamalan’s filmography tends to gravitate toward endings. From The Sixth Sense onward, Shyamalan has favored, for decades now, a storytelling style wherein the last few minutes of his movies serve as a key to unlocking a fuller understanding of all the ones that came before. And while the general merits of all that preceding filmmaking render accusations that he’s not much more than a glorified twist merchant unfair, it’s also been a persistent aspect of his style, one he’s steered into quite happily as the years have gone on.
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
CBS helps itself to a second season of So Help Me Todd
CBS, the network that rarely, if ever, met a law-adjacent procedural TV show it didn’t like, has just announced that it’s bringing its freshman series So Help Me Todd more fully into its quasi-immortal TV fold, granting a second season to the series. News of the renewal comes via TVLine, and arrives as the show is gearing up for the last two episodes of its 13-episode first season.
Accent Watch: Austin Butler obviously dropped Elvis voice for Dune, reports Dave Bautista
There may be five nominees in the Oscars’ Best Actor category, but there’s a sixth character taking up a lot of oxygen (literally): Austin Butler’s Elvis accent. Ever since Butler started promoting the thing, much has been made about his voice changing to sound like The King. Butler has been forced to acknowledge it time and again, to sit through the jokes all in hopes of obtaining a shiny prize at the finish line. Luckily, though, he has a new character to sink his teeth (or his vocal chords?) into, and co-star Dave Bautista says there’s not a hint of Elvis in there at all.
What's on TV this week—Not Dead Yet, the return of You, and a Harley Quinn special
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 5, to Thursday, February 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Not Dead Yet (ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.)
Fathers war for a son's soul in the tense trailer for Bruiser
Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming family drama Bruiser today, showcasing Miles Warren’s first feature film, about a young man named Darious (Jalyn Hall), whose life becomes far more complicated after he learns that a “charismatic drifter” (Trevante Rhodes) is actually (from what we can presume from the trailer) his birth father. This sets off a series of conflicts with the father who’s been raising him (Shamier Anderson), whose “strict but loving” relationship with his son is thrown into contrast with the more easy-going Rhodes. Shinelle Azoroh also stars, as Darious’ mother.
The Pogues have nothing left to lose in Outer Banks' season 3 trailer
If Pogues versus Kooks was the driving conflict in Outer Banks’ first season, its third season’s first trailer cements just how far our central band of sandy, sunkissed teens straight out of a novel Sarah Dessen might write after an especially affecting screening of National Treasure. Last seen stranded on a deserted island, high school is all but a distant memory for our protagonists now— they have bigger fish to fry.
Read this: more contestants describe "absolutely inhumane conditions" on Netflix's Squid Game reality show
Believe it or not, the reality show based on Netflix’s dystopian drama Squid Game appears to have had a dark side. If the competition series didn’t have sinister undertones already, allegations from three members of the 456-contestant pool paint an even more uncomfortable picture, of freezing temperatures, marathon challenges, and going to bed hungry.
In today's least shocking news, the Squid Game reality show is reportedly an exploitative, rigged mess
Shockingly, the extremely ill-advised Netflix reality game show based on the Netflix scripted series about a game show where the powerful exploit the poor through a series of extremely dangerous challenges is, wait for it, exploitative, dangerous, and now allegedly scripted as well. Whoever could have guessed!. An unnamed participant...
The Traitors proves that America is clearly losing the war for ridiculous high-concept reality shows
The past several hundred years have made it abundantly clear that America isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, but this violently selfish, racist, and sexist dump is occasionally good at stuff. People seem to like our superhero movies, for one thing, and nobody can take that away from us! But something we, as a nation, seem to be terrible at is creating ridiculous high-concept reality shows.
George Santos claimed he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark for some damn reason
New York Republican Rep. George Santos has had a, let’s say, complicated relationship with the truth over the course of his recent rise into the national spotlight; his various claims about the events of his life, many of them made during his 2021 run for Congress, are currently the subject of investigations by two different national governments, plus the state of New York. And also, he apparently told people he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the infamously unsuccessful, actor-smashing Broadway flop, for some damn reason. Which he does not appear to have done.
Avatar producer confirms Oona Chaplin will be the leader of those scary "Ash" Na'vi we've been hearing about
Now that Avatar: The Way Of Water has cemented the franchise’s status as a certified cinematic steamroller, with two separate movies currently sitting at the top of the all-time box office charts, the movie’s producers have started talking in a slightly more concrete way about their plans for the third, fourth, and fifth films in James Cameron’s space-faring odyssey. (There’s nothing like getting all the money to boost your confidence, it turns out.) Specially, producer Jon Landau—whose collaborations with Cameron, dating back to 1997 and Titanic, have now made him one of the single most successful movie producers in human history—has revealed a few more details about each film, including confirming that Oona Chaplin will star in the third movie as one of its primary antagonists, Varang, the leader of the “aggressive” Ash People.
