New York State

Big Blue View

2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

The New York Giants have a laundry list of needs for the upcoming 2023 season. The offensive line is once again close to the top of that list of needs, as the Giants need to figure out long-term answers at left guard, center, and right guard. North Dakota State’s Cody...
FARGO, ND
Big Blue View

Notes from Day 3 Afternoon Practice — Senior Bowl

Notes on Day 3 Afternoon (American) Senior Bowl Practice. Of all the quarterbacks, Jake Haener (National squad) looks the most draft-ready to me. I had thought the American squad had a better quarterback group in total, but I’m re-thinking that simply because Haener looks significantly better than anyone else.
GEORGIA STATE
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans

The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
OREGON STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 2/4: Daniel Jones, Wink Martindale, Brian Daboll, more

Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?. Ed finishes the position-by-position reviews with quarterback. Daniel Jones is going to get paid, there is no doubt about that. The first question is how much? The second question is can he continue to ascend?. Other Giant observations. Julian Love: Daniel...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Analytics in the Modern NFL

My wife works for an analytics non-profit and handles the podcasting. I asked folks here for some questions, and some were answered. I realize I'm self-doxxing, but if this stuff is interesting to you, it's a solid listen. Note: She also interviewed the guy that Philly hired to handle their...
Big Blue View

My adjustments to ClayfromBklyn's draft

I like the idea of trading/ packaging up some of the lower round picks for higher choices. The Giants had a good draft as well as some excellent FA pickups last year, so you can't expect to acquire and work in 11 new guys this year. My adjustments are based on signing FA MLB Trumaine Edwards, Mike Gesicki and our old/new DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
IOWA STATE
Big Blue View

Is Ashton Dulin a free-agent option for the Giants’ receiving corps?

The wide receiver situation for the New York Giants has long been a point of emphasis and it’s not for a lack of trying. The Giants spent a 2021 first-round pick on Kadarius Toney after investing a $72 million contract to Kenny Golladay during the 2021 free-agent period — neither player was a factor one year later.
Big Blue View

Three Giants on PFF’s top 100 free agents list

It may be Pro Bowl week, but the eyes of many in the NFL world are already looking towards the spring’s free agent class. In their annual top 100 free agents list, Pro Football Focus named three New York Giants within the top 61: quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and safety Julian Love.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Should the Giants pay star running back Saquon Barkley?

Should the New York Giants pay big money to keep running back Saquon Barkley? That is a question that divides Giants fans and NFL media. During a recent show on WFAN, co-hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney disagreed on what the Giants should do about Barkley. Barber, a one-time great...

