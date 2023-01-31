Read full article on original website
Related
dancehallmag.com
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo
American rapper Future has gotten a tattoo of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley on his right leg. A clip that has been circulating on social media shows the Wait For U rapper on FaceTime while getting his new ink. It seems he’s a fan of historical greats, because Marley falls right above an older tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
dancehallmag.com
Althea & Donna’s ‘Uptown Top Ranking’ Soared To No. 1 In The UK 45 Years Ago
It was 45 years ago that Donna Reid and Althea Forrest’s iconic single Uptown Top Ranking hit number one on the music charts in the United Kingdom. The Rocksteady hit continued to gain momentum because as late as 2020, it was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) after racking up sales of more than 200,000 digital copies in the UK.
dancehallmag.com
Dancehall Artist Caano Denies Report That He Kidnapped Canadian Woman
Upcoming Dancehall artist Caano has denied a CVM TV report that he is involved in human trafficking and scamming and that he allegedly held a white Canadian national against her will. “She was living with me for a while but the catty [the woman’s] friend called the police inna Jamaica...
Comments / 0