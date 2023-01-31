New Wilson Electric training facility at Central Arizona College campus

A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for the new Wilson Electric training facility at Central Arizona College’s Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The facility was designed and built by Wilson Electric to provide students in the commercial electrician‐installer certificate program with industry-standard training opportunities, according to a release.

In December 2018, Wilson Electric approached Central Arizona College to explore the option of creating a commercial electrical installation program that mirrored the college’s partnership with Sundt Construction. CAC administrators worked with Wilson’s leadership to develop a semester-long, 18-credit -hour commercial electrician installer program to meet the growing needs for commercial electricians and the program began in January 2019.

During the first year of the Wilson/CAC workforce development partnership, 25 students enrolled, and this number doubled the following year. Enrollment continues to remain strong in the program and student performance has been excellent, the release states.

Upon completion of the program, students earn a commercial electrician installer certificate from CAC and certificate credentials from National Center for Construction Education and Research and OSHA.

“CAC and Wilson Electric have a strong partnership, providing career paths for individuals aspiring to be an electrician,” Todd Klimas, president of Wilson Electric, said in the release.

The commercial electrician installer program meets four days a week for eight weeks at the Superstition Mountain Campus, he said.

“The program includes jobsite and vendor-training facility visits, and community outreach programs. Students receive hands-on and real-life application instruction from experienced electricians,” Klimas said. “Wilson Electric offers one and a half years of completed apprenticeship experience to any program completer they hire along with company stock after one year.”

