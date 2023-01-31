Read full article on original website
North Texas Meals on Wheels deliveries interrupted by winter storm
Story updated 2/2/23 at 5:05 p.m. Icy road conditions have stopped Meals on Wheels deliveries across North Texas. Sleet and cold temperatures have frozen the region solid all week, although Thursday saw the beginning of a thaw. The dangerous road conditions forced local branches of Meals on Wheels, which delivers...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
Winter Storm Warning Extended For Parts Of Texas
Temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for longer than expected.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid
As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
After two years of fast economic growth, Texas is poised to see a “soft landing” in 2023, according to a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Texas has seen “mounting” signs of an economic slowdown in the last few months — such as slower inflation and job growth — even as the state led the country in job growth last year, labor economist Pia Orrenius said. Coming into 2023, there’s worry of an impending recession as the Federal Reserve tries to tame national inflation. Still, Texas is likely to see a 1.4% increase in job growth this year, though this figure could also go as high as 2.2% or as low as 0.7%.
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - UPDATE - 3:25 p.m. Feb 1, 2023: Retail and delivery operations have resumed in North Texas Post Offices. The US Postal Service suspended its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas...
