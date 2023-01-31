Read full article on original website
2 killed, at least 2 injured in multi-car crash in South Gate
Two people have died and at least two others were injured Sunday in a multi-car crash in South Gate, police said. The crash unfolded overnight just after 2 a.m. along State Street and Tweedy Boulevard. It was there that a total of five vehicles were involved in the collision. Of those, three cars were parked. The crash resulted in the deaths of two people whose identities have not been released. Two others were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. The cause of the accident was not known at this time.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
Car-to-car shooting leaves one person in critical condition in Riverside
Authorities are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting that occurred in Riverside late Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-car crash in the area. When they arrived, they found the car had collided with a tree. As they assessed the situation, they found that one of the vehicle's occupants had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition. "Our officers have cordoned off the area and detectives arrived to investigate," Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. Detectives are searching for both a suspect and a motive in the incident.
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Wall, Driver Killed | Riverside
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 12:11 AM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle fire in the area of 14th Street and Miramonte Place. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision.
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car and assaulted by driver in Dana Point, authorities say
A bicyclist died Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by a car in Dana Point then assaulted by the driver, authorities said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs
32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
2 Killed In Horrific Pursuit Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 7:53 P.M. LOCATION: Woodman And Lanark CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: PANORAMA CITY (CNS) – Two people were killed and two others were in custody tonight after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Alvarado Street, near Olympic Boulevard, after Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call regarding a stolen black Toyota Tacoma, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at a news conference. The suspects noticed that police were following them and “began to take evasive measures to get away from the officers,” Hamilton said. The stolen truck suspects sped into Panorama City driving north on Woodman Avenue where they crashed into a Honda Civic with two adults inside. One of victim in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died en route to a hospital, police said. The suspects fled on foot after the crash but were quickly captured. One suspect “sustained injuries during a use of force takedown” and was also shot with a Taser during the arrest, Hamilton said. The names, ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
vvng.com
Elderly woman’s front door kicked-in during a residential burglary in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –An elderly woman’s front door was kicked in during an attempted residential burglary in Victorville. It happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11:23 a.m., in the 13000 block of Arthur Drive. Sheriff’s officials said the homeowner, a 71-year-old female, was alerted by a...
405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought
California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who...
Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Identity of Fatal Crash Victim in Cathedral City Released By Law Enforcement
A 28-year-old woman killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Cathedral City has been identified by law enforcement as Lizbeth Suarez on Monday. Suarez was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at...
KTLA.com
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Michael Mammone, 58, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Authorities...
