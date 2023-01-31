ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 30: Luka Doncic Dropped 53 Points in Return from Injury

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tejft_0kXbVAvk00

Doncic accounted for 47.8 percent of the Mavericks’ scoring Monday night.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Luka Doncic was sidelined with a right ankle sprain since getting injured early against the Phoenix Suns.

He returned against the Detroit Pistons, dropping 53 points on 17 of 24 shooting. No other player on the Mavericks had more than 12 points. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd marveled at Doncic’s MVP-level performance.

“Luka was going,” Kidd said. “The first half was pretty productive. You look at what he was doing offensively, just being able to keep us in the game. He’s been very unselfish with the double teams, and guys were able to get shots.”

Perhaps Doncic’s run-in with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen motivated him as well.

OTHERS:

- Steph Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry shot 8 of 14 from 3-point range to help Golden State get their third consecutive win.

- Damian Lillard’s 42-point performance got the Trailer Blazers past the Atlanta Hawks.

- De’Aaron Fox had 32 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Kings’ overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fox’s 13 30-point games rank him top 20 this season in that category.

- Paolo Banchero’s 29 points and 10 rebounds helped the Magic comeback from an early 21-point deficit against the 76ers. Banchero’s big night aided the Magic in ending the 76ers’ seven-game win streak.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

Comments / 0

Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a game that featured a third-quarter fight between Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, which resulted in both players getting ejected. Mitchell shared his feelings about Brooks after the game. Unsurprisingly, they were not positive. Brooks has spent his entire career with the Read more... The post Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy