Andy Cohen Seemingly Called BS On Real Housewives Cancellation Rumors

By Erik Swann
 3 days ago

Nearly two decades after its conception, the Real Housewives franchise remains a widely popular IP – and one that only seems to be expanding. The reality TV property has experienced a few significant changes over the past several months, including the departures of series staples and legal entanglements of others. Additional big reveals from the past year are the rebooting of the New York City spinoff and the development of a spinoff focusing on its veteran stars. However, it was reported this week that the Legacy companion series is allegedly experiencing problems that could potentially cause the show to get canned. Now, amid the speculation, EP Andy Cohen has seemingly called BS on the newly surfaced rumors.

A source alleged earlier this week that behind-the-scenes issues are currently plaguing The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy . It was claimed that Bravo had “lost interest” in the production and that the company had reached an impasse when it came to contract negotiations with the cast. Per the report, the returning stars purportedly believe the network isn’t paying them what they’re worth. An insider even claimed that the personalities believe they should “make what the cast of Friends made in their heyday.”

Andy Cohen has shown that he enjoys a spot of hot gossip here and there, but he clearly isn’t here for these particular rumors. The media mogul took to Twitter , where he shared a brief message that appeared to address the chatter. You can check out what he had to say in the post own below:

So if that’s anything to go by, then viewers may not have reason to fret at the moment. These sentiments may be comforting to some, who’ve already been dealing with some other unwanted surprises over the past few weeks. (A few people are still reeling from Lisa Rinna’s surprise exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .)

This new RHONY project is something that many appear to be excited about, as some would make the argument the property was in need of a refresh. Many were also excited by the prospect of once again seeing beloved franchise stars like Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, who were rumoured to be part of the Legacy cast. Meanwhile, the OG show is being rejuvenated with a fresh cast that’s been diversified. That decision came on the heels of the “doomed” 13th season , which featured candid conversations about race and more. The new lineup features names such as Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva and Jenna Lyons. (The casting of Lyons, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, was praised by GLAAD) .

Many New York alums have shared thoughts on the retooled series and the Legacy offshoot. After the announcements were made, Bethenny Frankel shaded the ideas . But on the other hand, Luann De Lessepss said she was “thrilled” about the notion of the original cast returning. She also argued that it makes more sense to bring in tried-and-true vets than unpolished newbies.

Neither Andy Cohen nor Bravo have given any indication as to when we might learn who those veterans are. But at the very least, Cohen’s apparent denial of the recent rumors should be enough to keep fans happy for the time being. Hopefully, the savvy producer’s casting plans are well worth the wait.

In the meantime, you can check out The Real Housewives of New York and its various spinoffs using a Peacock subscription . You’ll also want to keep an eye on CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule for premiere date information regarding Season 14 and the Legacy show.

