Save 27% on the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars

By Naaza Zimba
 3 days ago

The large Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars are 27% off over at Amazon and their size is not just for show. Boasting 80mm wide apertures the binoculars collect all light to deliver bright and detailed images. This comes in handy in low-light conditions. Next, their 20x magnification setting will help you spot a variety of celestial objects in our solar system like the moon and countless stars.

We've a fan of Celestron's large skywatching binoculars and gave four out of five stars to the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars in our review . If all the features listed above haven't already made you undo your purse strings to attract this epic stargazing equipment into your orbit - then the 27% price drop will. Currently, the Skymaster Pro 20x80 is on sale right now for $235 .

Celestron is renowned for its ability to deliver high-quality stargazing equipment and the Skymaster Pro continues this tradition. Built with lightweight yet durable material and special lenses to provide an optimal ocular experience. With the 27% drop in price, you’ll be saving $85 on the Skymaster Pro.

Celestron Skymaster Pro 20x80: was $319.95 , now $229.40 at Amazon
Save over $90 with this fantastic binocular deal. The considerable savings you can claim right now is only eclipsed by the mammoth binoculars. weighing in at a whopping 3lbs (1.4 kg) which isn't surprising considering their size and use the 80mm objective lenses to drink in the light from distant stars. View Deal

To support their supermassive weight, you will need a tripod. Luckily, Celestron has you covered. The SkyMaster Pro 20x80 comes with a built-in tripod adapter and has a central rod that acts as a balance rail. You can slide the binoculars in for extra stability but additionally, you can attach a red dot finder to the central support rod — all of which helps to quickly find the objects you're looking for.

The Skymaster boasts superior optics compared to more modest versions. These binoculars are perfect for searching for natural wildlife and looking at celestial bodies. The multi-coated lens has been built with high-density BaK-4 prisms which offer incredibly high optical quality. Moreover, the lenses have been coated with anti-reflective technology to ensure they collect as much light as possible.

The body of the binoculars is made from a blend of polycarbonate and aluminum. This ensures it is durable and lightweight. Celestron has added protective rubber armor to ensure comfortable handling.  The design ensures that these binoculars are waterproof. Most impressively the housing is filled with nitrogen gas that prevents dew and condensation on the internal lenses keeping your view clear and unobstructed. Use the link above to navigate to this out-of-this-world deal and save yourself 27% on this cool product.

Not sure if the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars are right for you? Check out our guide to the Best binoculars , Best binoculars for kids or the Best compact binoculars . Or to spy other great discounts spy over at the Best binocular deals page for more.

