Wesley Chapel, FL

WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Medical service provider comes to your home

If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale

A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
CLEARWATER, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital’s Cancer Institute Awarded Coveted Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

State-of-the-art technology is one of the ways the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute provides the highest-quality care and improves patient outcomes. The TrueBeam system ensures cancer patients get the exact dose of radiation, precisely where they need it. With multiple locations in Palm Beach County, the TGH Cancer Institute has...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Outback Steakhouse restaurant was temporarily closed for health violations

Outback Steakhouse at 5255 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland was shut down on Jan. 9 after an inspector found eight violations, including five high-priority. It reopened on Jan. 10. Among the high-priority violations found at the South Lakeland restaurant, the inspector noted live flies and seven live roaches in the dish area, a butter scoop stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees, and certain temperature-controlled foods were not marked with a discard time.
LAKELAND, FL

