Pulaski County, KY

Semi hauling 7,500 gallons of milk overturns in Pulaski County

By Braxton Caudill
 5 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A semi-truck hauling thousands of gallons of milk was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Pulaski County.

The incident occurred on Highway 80 near KY 914 when a semi-truck loaded with 7500 gallons of milk rolled over and off the road, according to the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team. The driver was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Overturned milk trailer (Somerset Pulaski Special Response)
    Overturned milk trailer (Somerset Pulaski Special Response)
    Dam created next to storm drain (Somerset Pulaski Special Response)
    Dam created next to storm drain (Somerset Pulaski Special Response)
Somerset officials said the trailer breach caused a loss of approximately 4,500 gallons of milk. Because this quantity of milk would be hazardous to aquatic life, a dam was created to keep the milk from getting into a storm drain to prevent it from making it to area streams.

The scene of the crash was turned over to the Kentucky Environmental Cabinet and cleanup contractors. Cleanup is said to continue throughout the day.

