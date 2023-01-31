Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
mansionglobal.com
Forget Florida—South Carolina Low Country Is the Top U.S. Luxury-Home Market
U.S. luxury home buyers looking for more space, a strong return on investment—plus an enjoyable place to live—might want to consider the booming Southern waterfront communities Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort, South Carolina. The metro area ranked No. 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 on The...
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
Charleston City Paper
Head of SCETV steps down
Anthony Padgett, the president and CEO of SCETV, resigned today, effective March 3. In a 1:26 p.m. electronic message to staff obtained by the Charleston City Paper, Padgett didn’t give a reason for his departure or what he planned to do. Just over an hour later, a press release said Padgett would become the Thomas Rieland Endowed General Manager of WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, starting March 6. The public media group is affiliated with The Ohio State University.
Charleston City Paper
Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying
An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
Charleston City Paper
A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide
Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
carolinapanorama.com
Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications
School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
crbjbizwire.com
Nexton Announces Dayfield Park
Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
1 South Carolina Restaurant Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including one restaurant in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Chris Stapleton to perform at Credit One Stadium in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is making a stop at the Holy City on July 13. The tour dates kick off April 26 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center. They include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.
abcnews4.com
High Cotton announces new general manager
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hall Management Group has welcomed Alpha Turner as the new General Manager of High Cotton restaurant in Charleston. Turner has spent two decades in the restaurant industry, recently serving as the Assistant General Manager at Halls Chophouse in Greenville. “I am thrilled to take on...
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
charlestonmag.com
Why food journalist and cookbook author Matt Lee is trading his computer for a tractor and growing heritage grains on John’s Island
Education: Bachelor’s in art history from Harvard University. Family: Wife, Gia, and sons, Arthur, Lorenzo, and George. Favorite way to eat grains: Whole, cooked, like farro or brown rice, and added to a roasted root vegetable mix. What are you looking forward to at SEWE? The tastings in the...
hiltonheadsun.com
Filming finishes up in Beaufort of movie about Jackpot
Multiple locations across Beaufort County are scenes for a new motion picture, “The Final Load,” that finished its onsite shooting this week. Hilton Head Island businessman Walter Czura is producing the movie with his production company, Fortress Films. The independent film carries the strength of an impressively experienced...
Gov. McMaster remembers efforts to bring down the “Gentlemen Smugglers”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was the early 1980s when then-president Ronald Reagan declared a “war on drugs.” One of his battles was fought in South Carolina. Known as the “gentlemen smugglers” because of their college educations and aversion to violence, members of a drug kingpin in South Carolina were accused of smuggling hundreds of […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
Highest-paying management jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
