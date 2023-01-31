Anthony Padgett, the president and CEO of SCETV, resigned today, effective March 3. In a 1:26 p.m. electronic message to staff obtained by the Charleston City Paper, Padgett didn’t give a reason for his departure or what he planned to do. Just over an hour later, a press release said Padgett would become the Thomas Rieland Endowed General Manager of WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, starting March 6. The public media group is affiliated with The Ohio State University.

