Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Head of SCETV steps down

Anthony Padgett, the president and CEO of SCETV, resigned today, effective March 3. In a 1:26 p.m. electronic message to staff obtained by the Charleston City Paper, Padgett didn’t give a reason for his departure or what he planned to do. Just over an hour later, a press release said Padgett would become the Thomas Rieland Endowed General Manager of WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, starting March 6. The public media group is affiliated with The Ohio State University.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying

An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
CHARLESTON, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina

South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide

Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications

School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Nexton Announces Dayfield Park

Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Chris Stapleton to perform at Credit One Stadium in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is making a stop at the Holy City on July 13. The tour dates kick off April 26 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center. They include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

High Cotton announces new general manager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hall Management Group has welcomed Alpha Turner as the new General Manager of High Cotton restaurant in Charleston. Turner has spent two decades in the restaurant industry, recently serving as the Assistant General Manager at Halls Chophouse in Greenville. “I am thrilled to take on...
CHARLESTON, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Filming finishes up in Beaufort of movie about Jackpot

Multiple locations across Beaufort County are scenes for a new motion picture, “The Final Load,” that finished its onsite shooting this week. Hilton Head Island businessman Walter Czura is producing the movie with his production company, Fortress Films. The independent film carries the strength of an impressively experienced...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC

