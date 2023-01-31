Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.

