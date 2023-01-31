ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport

New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa

Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays, Rowdies hiring workers

February 2, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Rays, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and others are hosting a job fair at Tropicana Field today, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. to fill job positions for the new season. The companies are hiring catering attendants, concession workers, cooks, security guards, retail sales associates, tech team members and additional positions. The companies are asking applicants to bring their resumes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

