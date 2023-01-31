Read full article on original website
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
995qyk.com
New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport
New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
thatssotampa.com
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa
Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
Black-owned businesses around Tampa Bay to support this month
And what better way to uplift the Black community than by taking advantage of the incredible food, clothes, and health and beauty services that Black business owners are providing right here in our backyard?
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
tourcounsel.com
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
Avelo Airlines offers two new nonstop flights from Tampa starting at $39
Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport to two new destinations.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Check out our TOP PICKS of things to do with the kids this weekend including Monster Jam in Tampa, Blue Man Group at Ruth Eckerd Hall, PirateFest Weekends at LEGOLAND Florida and MORE!
Reports: You can rent Tom Brady's Davis Islands home for $60K a month
TAMPA, Fla. — As legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady bids farewell to Tampa Bay, he leaves us with a Super Bowl championship, endless memories — and a chance to live in his swanky Davis Islands house. That's right. According to multiple reports, you can rent the spot Brady...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays, Rowdies hiring workers
February 2, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Rays, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and others are hosting a job fair at Tropicana Field today, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. to fill job positions for the new season. The companies are hiring catering attendants, concession workers, cooks, security guards, retail sales associates, tech team members and additional positions. The companies are asking applicants to bring their resumes.
Juelz Santana is playing Tampa's Sulphur Springs on Sunday
The LaRon James of hip-hop is at Club Play.
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
727area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater | Best Buffets in St. Pete
Are you looking for the best buffets with a variety of food choices? You must try some top all-you-can-eat restaurants in St. Petersburg & Clearwater, FL city. Buffets offer some diverse food options that taste lip-smacking and flavorful. It's a fun way to dine out with your friends and family, especially for a quick meet-up.
Beach Beacon
Countryside Mall's Bacon Street Diner: Alternative to chain dining
CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May...
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
Tampa International Airport is now offering non-stop flights to San Diego and Puerto Rico
Two sunny destinations besides Florida are now more accessible.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
Executive Chef Brian Lampe stepping down from Seminole Heights' Rooster & The Till
And the restaurant is seeking his replacement.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
