sandhillssentinel.com
‘Moonshine and Motorsports Trail’ unveiled at Rockingham Speedway
Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
What’s happening in North Carolina this February? Musical icons, a ‘drag’ queen and sports indoors and out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you want to sing a love song to celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are several familiar musical stars dotting the entertainment venues across North Carolina during February. There’s also a huge Broadway Series show stopping at two places. And then of course there are plenty of sports, from regularly scheduled college […]
247Sports
UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson
On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Radio Ink
Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations
Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
WITN
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
WITN
N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
Hilarious footage of Jon Scheyer correcting official
Many feel Duke basketball doesn't get as many friendly calls these days because Mike Krzyzewski is no longer around to command respect from officials. Some fans view first-year head coach Jon Scheyer as too soft-spoken and forgiving amidst questionable refereeing, wishing he would voice his ...
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
ncconstructionnews.com
Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory
Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
