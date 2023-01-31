ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A promise fulfilled: Bridging the gaps in Alzheimer’s care

By Lauren Baggett University of Georgia
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

ATHENS — Lisa Renzi-Hammond remembers the last months of her grandmother Evelyn’s life in flashbulb moments. For 10 years, Alzheimer’s disease had steadily chipped away at Evelyn’s memory and executive functioning until she needed full-time care.

On her last visit to Renzi-Hammond’s house in Georgia, Evelyn stood in the hallway peering into her granddaughter’s face, her hair as fiery red that day as it had always been. But she couldn’t recall who Renzi-Hammond was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9ZKQ_0kXbTwvg00

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
11K+
Followers
220
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy