Coast News
Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel
The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.
Coast News
Oceanside High standout Matthews honored as scholar-athlete
REGION — Oceanside student Joseph Matthews was named a Scholar Leader Athlete award winner on Jan. 30 by the Walter J. Zable chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. Matthews, a senior at Oceanside High School, was one of 27 high school student-athletes selected for...
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
Coast News
Escondido council appoints Palomar College trustee to vacant seat
ESCONDIDO — The City Council voted to appoint Christian Garcia, a current trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board, to the District 3 vacancy during a special Jan. 30 meeting. Christian Garcia was one of several candidates who applied to take over the seat left vacant last November by...
Coast News
Q&A with the CEO of Pacific Lasertec
San Marcos Chamber member Pacific Lasertec has called San Marcos home since 2018. President, CEO and co-founder Lynn Strickland talked with the Chamber about his business. What does your business do? We manufacture lasers and laser-based subsystems for analytical instrumentation applications such as FTIR Raman spectroscopy, wavelength references, interferometry, cytometry/immunology, and general research.
Coast News
New Village Arts reopens after $2.8M renovation
CARLSBAD — Hundreds of supporters gathered on Jan. 27 to celebrate the official grand reopening of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center after a yearlong renovation. New Village Arts, a Carlsbad-based nonprofit, unveiled its refurbished performing arts facility highlighted by a new stage, light and sound systems for its 100-seat theater, a revamped ticket office, a smaller secondary stage to expand its offerings and a large exterior mural spanning the entire back wall of the building.
Coast News
10-month-old black bear cub rescued, to be released after care
RAMONA — A California black bear cub arrived at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and care, it was announced Wednesday. The female cub, believed to be 10 months old, was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 18 in Bakersfield, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Coast News
As murder trial begins, loved ones keep memories of San Marcos man
VISTA — A year and a half after the brutal murder of a young man from San Marcos, his loved ones are preparing for this tragedy to move into the hands of the justice system with the commencement of his accused assailant’s trial. Court proceedings began this week...
Coast News
Bonta supports appealing SD lawsuit alleging Wet Ones’ false advertising
SAN DIEGO — The California Attorney General’s Office has filed a brief in support of appealing the dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego that alleged Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Sanitizing Wipes were falsely advertised as killing “99.99% of germs.”. The lawsuit filed in...
Coast News
Second juvenile suspect arrested in double-fatal San Marcos shooting
SAN MARCOS — A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia’s, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Coast News
Razdan murder trial: Suspect left his severed fingertip at scene
VISTA — Investigators were able to place defendant Kellon Razdan at the scene of a fatal stabbing in August 2021 after discovering a portion of his severed finger, among other identifying evidence, law enforcement officials testified this week in Vista Superior Court. Multiple San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials,...
