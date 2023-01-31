ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Rural Oregon pharmacies fear closure without further health care industry regulation

Less competition has meant more business for small, independent pharmacies, but store owners say they’re still facing an existential crisis. In late January, the Oregon House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care held a hearing about a trio of bills meant to regulate a cog in the medication supply chain little known to most patients: pharmacy benefit managers.
200+ People Protest Oregon Addiction Issue At The Statehouse

On Wednesday, people from all around Oregon shared their struggles and victories relating to the opioid and alcohol addiction crises in the state’s capital, the Oregon State Capitol. There were a lot of stories told: a deceased lover who had been addicted to fentanyl. A drug addict’s son is...
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?

If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest.  It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It

I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work

At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
House Republican Caucus responds to Governor Kotek’s proposed budget

The House Republican Caucus recently released the following statement in response to Governor Kotek’s two-year budget proposal, a $32.1 billion request, which represents a 8.76% increase over the 2021-2023 legislatively approved budget. “Oregonians are experiencing an inflation rate over eight percent and economists are predicting a mild recession over the next year. The Governor’s budget reflects the financial vulnerability individuals are feeling on a daily basis. House Republicans believe the state budget should look more after Oregon families than our state bureaucracy. ...
