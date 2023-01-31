Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Rural Oregon pharmacies fear closure without further health care industry regulation
Less competition has meant more business for small, independent pharmacies, but store owners say they’re still facing an existential crisis. In late January, the Oregon House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care held a hearing about a trio of bills meant to regulate a cog in the medication supply chain little known to most patients: pharmacy benefit managers.
Oregon bill would ban lawmakers from hiring family as aides
A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature that would ban lawmakers from hiring family members as aides has sparked a debate about nepotism at the state Capitol.
Oregonians affected by addiction call for more residential drug and alcohol treatment, access to overdose reversal kits
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol this week. They shared many stories: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
focushillsboro.com
200+ People Protest Oregon Addiction Issue At The Statehouse
On Wednesday, people from all around Oregon shared their struggles and victories relating to the opioid and alcohol addiction crises in the state’s capital, the Oregon State Capitol. There were a lot of stories told: a deceased lover who had been addicted to fentanyl. A drug addict’s son is...
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
stateofreform.com
Housing and behavioral health initiatives take center stage in Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s budget
Public health initiatives top newly elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s 2023-25 budget, which she released this week. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Building more housing and reducing homelessness, improving access to mental health and addiction services, and improving outcomes...
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?
If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest. It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpic
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Washington State consistently ranks among the best for life expectancy and low unemployment, and is known for being both politically and socially liberal. The Evergreen State saw an influx of...
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 3: Bill would make shelter dogs and cats the official pet of Oregon, spy balloon continues float across U.S. and more
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would make shelter dogs and cats the official state pet of Oregon. A Chinese spy balloon continues to float across the U.S. as the Pentagon monitors its path and the economy added 517,000 new jobs in January.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
KXL
Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It
I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
The Daily Score
With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work
At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
House Republican Caucus responds to Governor Kotek’s proposed budget
The House Republican Caucus recently released the following statement in response to Governor Kotek’s two-year budget proposal, a $32.1 billion request, which represents a 8.76% increase over the 2021-2023 legislatively approved budget. “Oregonians are experiencing an inflation rate over eight percent and economists are predicting a mild recession over the next year. The Governor’s budget reflects the financial vulnerability individuals are feeling on a daily basis. House Republicans believe the state budget should look more after Oregon families than our state bureaucracy. ...
