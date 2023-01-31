ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002

It always hurts at the time. It’s one of those sensitive topics that makes the blood boil, There’s just something unsettling about those rare occasions that Philadelphia Eagles legends wind up in Dallas Cowboys jerseys and vice versa. No one who bore witness will ever forget where they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WegENT

2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds

It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

