Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
Go For It, Jerry! Cowboys' Jones Admission About Super Bowl Eagles
The Eagles are once again lapping Dallas on the way to a Super Bowl, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making "wildcattin'' noises about how to catch them.
How old is Patrick Mahomes? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs QB before Super Bowl 57.
Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is 27 years old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1995. He and the Kansas City Chiefs have another chance for a Super Bowl win.
Former Cowboys Coach Interviews for Ravens OC
Former Cowboys Coach Doug Nussmeier Interviews for Ravens OC
ABC News
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Autumn Lockwood among those making history at Super Bowl LVII
This Black History Month, one coach, one agent and two players will break barriers at Super Bowl LVII with historic firsts. Autumn Lockwood, Philadelphia Eagles assistant performance coach, will be standing on the sidelines at the big game on Sunday Feb. 12 -- the first Black woman in history to coach in a Super Bowl.
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002
It always hurts at the time. It’s one of those sensitive topics that makes the blood boil, There’s just something unsettling about those rare occasions that Philadelphia Eagles legends wind up in Dallas Cowboys jerseys and vice versa. No one who bore witness will ever forget where they...
Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on time with Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup against his former team
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in Kansas City for a decade, but he spent 14 seasons in Phildelphia coaching the Eagles and still has great memories of the players there.
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
Grambling State 2023 football schedule released
Grambling State has revealed its 2023 football schedule. The post Grambling State 2023 football schedule released appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0