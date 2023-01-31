ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
NEBRASKA STATE
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School

South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
COLUMBIA, SC
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
ATLANTA, GA
Searchers find Hunter Hadley

PORT O’CONNOR – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of Hunter Hadley was found this evening around 5 p.m. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery confirmed that Hadley had been found. No further details are available at this time. Hadley has been missing since...
PORT O'CONNOR, TX
Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds

High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday, with the tournament now scheduled to finish Monday at Pebble Beach, Calif. The third round will resume Sunday morning and lead into the final round later in the afternoon, but...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

