MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a residence in the 2400 block of Finley Lane in Medford. JCSO Medical Examiner detectives are on scene along with Central Point Police Department. Investigations are active and ongoing. Medford Police Department detectives are assisting. Further information to follow.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO