Research and Honors, February 7, 2023
Audrey Heffers’, ENG, short story “Domestic Spirits” (published under Audrey T. Carroll) was nominated by Signal Mountain Review for The Best of the Net and for the Pushcart Prize. Amy Robillard’s, ENG, essay, “Anxiety is about the Future,” published in Full Grown People has been nominated for...
Redbird Table Talk: How representation matters
This well-noticed event is back on! Join fellow Redbird alumni and friends for a discussion on how representation matters. Our alumni panel will focus on how representation in the workplace, on community boards, and in organizations matters and how it can elevate the voices of underrepresented groups. When: 6-7 p.m....
Mainstream media misrepresentation: Marcus Pruitt unpacks the facts as a Black American
Marcus Pruitt when viewing a Target commercial, but quickly learned it paid less attention to the accuracy of Black American representation than needed. Expect more, pay less. Indeed, Target. “I was watching TV after class one day,” said Marcus Pruitt, a senior journalism major in the School of Communication. “What...
Three Minute Thesis competition, February 23
The annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at the Normal Theatre located in Uptown Normal. The event is free and open to the public. The Three Minute Thesis competition is an academic competition that challenges Illinois State University graduate students to describe their research within three minutes to a general audience.
University Research Symposium registration to close February 17
The registration deadline for the 2023 University Research Symposium is quickly approaching. Registration is open online and will remain open until noon (CST) February 17, 2023. The symposium is scheduled to take place on April 14, 2023. Registration is open to all students currently enrolled at the University and engaged...
The Pitfalls of Faith in Education: The Liberal Origins of Punitive Education Policies, February 9
To kick off the 2023 History and Social Sciences Symposium, Dr. Daniel Moak, assistant professor of government at Connecticut College, will deliver the talk “The Pitfalls of Faith in Education: The Liberal Origins of Punitive Education Policies,” at 7 p.m. February 9, via Zoom. The lecture is co-sponsored by the Department of History and African American Studies.
Redbirds take top prize in rocket landing competition, look to the skies for further space research
Last November, a team of five Illinois State University Information Technology (IT) students took on students from across the state in a vertical rocket landing competition and secured the top prize. Now, the students and faculty involved are looking to the next stages of space exploration research and competition at...
Drag Royalty to host Valentine’s Day show, Feburary 10
Drag Royalty, a registered student organization (RSO) at Illinois State University, will host a Valentine’s Day show at 7 p.m. February 10, 2023, in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Show tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased here. Drag Royalty aims to pay homage...
