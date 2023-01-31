Read full article on original website
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack.
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Report: Nets bench Kyrie Irving while listening to trade offers
The Brooklyn Nets will keep disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving on the bench until they can work out a trade for him before Thursday's deadline, Bleacher Report said Sunday. Reports Friday said Irving had requested a trade, and he didn't play Saturday night in Brooklyn's 125-123 win against the Washington Wizards. The team listed calf soreness on the injury report as the reason for his absence.
Knicks host Sixers, look to rebound from disappointing defeat
The New York Knicks don't have time for the type of sleepless night that often can accompany a loss like the one they absorbed Saturday night. The Knicks will look to bounce back quickly from the disappointing defeat on Sunday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of longtime division rivals.
Report: Clippers engaged in trade talks for Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in trading for star guard Kyrie Irving, ESPN reported Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have been in touch with the Brooklyn Nets since Friday, per the report. But now the Clippers have joined the conversation as another team that could potentially land Irving should he be dealt ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Charles Barkley Candidly Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” last week, leaving professional football as one of the best players ever. Brady’s retirement coincidentally comes around the same time that basketball great LeBron James is on the cusp of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, which will only add to his already remarkable legacy.
Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player
Colorado State issued an apology after some fans chanted "Russia" at Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, during their game on Saturday. Chants came from what the school called "a small group of individuals" in the Rams student section at Moby Arena and could be heard on a CBS television broadcast as Shulga went to the free-throw line late in the second half of the Aggies' 88-79 win in Fort Collins, Colo.
Warriors lose Stephen Curry to injury, but hold off Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night but lost All-Star Stephen Curry to a knee injury in the third quarter of a 119-113 victory over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco. Curry had a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes and Draymond Green chipped...
Jamal Murray, Nuggets open 2-game set with Wolves
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets aim for their fourth straight win on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis for the first of two straight games between the teams. Denver scored its third consecutive victory in the first leg of a weekend back-to-back on Saturday, cruising at home...
76ers G League team acquires rights to Jahlil Okafor
In 2015, the Philadelphia 76ers selected 6-foot-10 center Jahlil Okafor of Duke with the No. 3 overall pick of the draft. After a basketball odyssey that sent him to four NBA cities, China and Mexico, Okafor could wind up back in Philadelphia. The Delaware Blue Coats announced Saturday night that...
Frustrated Grizzlies limp into meeting with Raptors
It has been a tough three weeks for the Memphis Grizzlies, who have lost seven of their last eight games while playing through injuries. The Grizzlies lost Steven Adams to a sprained PCL for at least a month after a West Coast swing to close out January. They also played without Desmond Bane (knee) and John Konchar (concussion) for multiple games during the three-week swoon, affecting the team's playing rotation.
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures left knee; X-rays negative
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had to leave Saturday night's game against the Mavericks after clashing knees with Dallas' McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter in San Francisco. The All-Star guard limped to the bench, then to the locker room, where X-rays taken of his left knee...
NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double sparks Bucks to 7th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision on Saturday. Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won...
Deandre Ayton, Suns pull away to blow out Pistons
Deandre Ayton powered his way to 31 points and 16 rebounds and the visiting Phoenix Suns never trailed while defeating the Detroit Pistons 116-100 on Saturday night. Ayton made 13 of 15 field goal attempts. Mikal Bridges supplied 24 points for Phoenix, which defeated Eastern Conference leader Boston on Friday.
Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
Mo Bamba suspended 4 games, Austin Rivers 3 for brawl
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba was suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers three for their roles in Friday night's on-court brawl that resulted in four ejections. The NBA also suspended Magic guard Jalen Suggs one game and fined Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels $20,000. Suggs was...
Cam Thomas' career night carries Nets over Wizards
Cam Thomas scored 19 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and converted the go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night in New York. Thomas joined Stephon Marbury as the...
Clippers blow big lead, but beat Knicks in OT
The Clippers squandered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but Nicolas Batum hit a late 3-pointer to force overtime and Los Angeles pulled away at the free-throw line to earn a 134-128 win over the host New York Knicks. Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points to lead...
Bulls rally from 17 down to defeat Portland, 129-121
Zach LaVine scored 36 points to help the host Chicago Bulls overcome a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and post a 129-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. LaVine made 11 of 18 shots from the floor -- including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. He also...
USC runs win streak to four by beating Washington
Tre White and Kobe Johnson each scored career-highs with 22 and 21 points, and Southern California went on a late 14-2 run to secure its fourth straight win, an 80-74 defeat of Washington on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) trailed 60-58 with 4:11 remaining after Washington's...
