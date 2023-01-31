ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
HARTLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for punching another

SIBLEY—A 45-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury — causing bodily injury. The arrest of Jorge Guzman Mendez stemmed from the investigation of a report of a fight at a residence...
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

31-year-old arrested in Sioux Falls robbery Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange. The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Suspect responsible for multiple robberies arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man authorities say is responsible for multiple robberies in Sioux Falls has been arrested. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Domach Kong Khai was arrested by the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Police say they believe Kong Khai...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot

ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA
kscj.com

WORD SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021. 19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of raping two girls over several years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kscj.com

MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA

AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for meth, more at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teenager charged for marijuana at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Elijah Malik Cooper stemmed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy