Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
Police arrest 2 Iowa men following shot fired call; no injuries reported
Police arrested two Milford men following a call of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.
Sioux City man accused of killing girlfriend who was on phone with 911 pleads not guilty
A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in January has pleaded not guilty.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for punching another
SIBLEY—A 45-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury — causing bodily injury. The arrest of Jorge Guzman Mendez stemmed from the investigation of a report of a fight at a residence...
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old arrested in Sioux Falls robbery Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange. The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Suspect responsible for multiple robberies arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man authorities say is responsible for multiple robberies in Sioux Falls has been arrested. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Domach Kong Khai was arrested by the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Police say they believe Kong Khai...
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
nwestiowa.com
Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot
ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
kscj.com
WORD SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021. 19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of raping two girls over several years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Teenager charged for marijuana at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Elijah Malik Cooper stemmed from...
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
Comments / 0