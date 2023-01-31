Read full article on original website
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
How did renewables fare during Winter Storm Elliott
A day after Christmas, as parts of the country were still digging out from Winter Storm Elliott, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, undeterred by the absence of much concrete data, already knew where to cast the blame for rolling blackouts implemented in parts of the South to keep the grid from collapsing. “While there […] The post How did renewables fare during Winter Storm Elliott appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Untapped Solar Power Potential of Big Box Stores
Putting solar panels on all of America's big box stores could see huge gains in renewable energy supplies.
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
CBC News
Proposed wind farm could become 1st renewable energy competitor for NSP
A proposed wind farm in Queens County could become the province's first project to sell electricity from renewable sources directly to customers. Mersey River Wind, a subsidiary of Roswall Development, wants to erect 33 wind turbines south of Milton, N.S., to generate 148.5 megawatts of power. The company says that...
yankodesign.com
This portable power station can run your home or campsite on solar and wind energy, and it’s the size of a Mac Pro
Cleaner energy, lower bills, and power even during outages and emergencies. What’s not to love?!. The past few months have been rough, no matter which coast you’re located in. The east saw the polar vortex hit its shores, while California recorded the heaviest rains in decades, triggering as many as 700 landslides as a result. This has opened people up to one harsh reality. You can stock up on food, on medicines, and on other supplies. The one thing people can’t stock up on is power. Your fuel generator runs on expensive gas, emits fumes, and isn’t reliable when it comes to powering an entire home.
cnylatinonewspaper.com
The Electrical Grid and You
You probably know that when you turn on a light in your home or office the electricity to energize the light travels from industrial power plants to your room via “the grid,” a vast network of many power plants interconnected to each other and to you via electrical cables and wires that touch on large and small transformers and other sophisticated devices and monitoring instruments that work harmoniously together make your space light up when you flip the switch. Because of the grid your refrigerator can refrigerate, your cell phone charger can charge your cell phone, the grocery store and hospital can exist, and so on; the list is long.
New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever
The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
Is It Against The Law To Warm Up Your Car In Texas?
Look, the temps are dropping and the mornings are getting colder. So, a warm car is what you want when you get in it right? Well, you've got to warm it up. So, you run out and start your car and let it run. Or, maybe you hit your key fob and start it with the heater on. Either way, when you heat your car do you stay in it? Or, do you leave and go back inside and let it warm up in the driveway?
Unlocking the Power of the Sun: Understanding Solar Energy
Solar energy is the energy that is produced by the sun's radiation. It is a clean, renewable energy source that has the potential to power homes, businesses, and even entire communities. The energy from the sun is captured by solar panels, which convert it into electricity that can be used to power homes and buildings.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s energy needs in Mexico may be met by new solar energy project
The proposed Tesla production facility in Mexico has run into hurdles regarding inadequate power production in its potential location, but a new massive solar project may help alleviate these concerns. Tesla is attempting to establish a new production location in Mexico to help it rapidly grow vehicle production in the...
Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa
Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Electric Power Industry
The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks have been transitioning toward clean sources of fuel and focusing on lower carbon emissions. The introduction of Inflation Reduction Act 2022 will support the industry’s transition toward clean energy sources to produce electricity. Utilities are also focused on strengthening the grid as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure. The huge infrastructure of the utilities faces the impact of the hurricane season each year. Infrastructure enhancement around the year increases the resilience of the entire system, reduces outages and allows operators to restore power quickly for customers affected by storms.
AccuWeather
Urban heat island vs. global warming
Data from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows the relationship between urban heat island warming and warming due to climate change in large cities across the world. Urban centers are warmer than outlying areas and can be referred to as urban heat islands. The urban heat island is...
What You Should Know Before Installing A Gas Line
Natural gas is a popular fuel source in the U.S. and over half of all homes depend on it for heating. Here's what you should know before installing a gas line.
