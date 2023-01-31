ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
ATLANTA, GA
Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation and beyond

GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor. Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Gold tops Black 4-0 in Missouri softball's annual Black & Gold scrimmage

Missouri softball’s gold team took home the victory in the 2023 Black & Gold scrimmage, defeating Team Black on Saturday at the Devine Pavilion in Columbia. Carried by a two-run home run from Kara Daly in the third inning and a solo blast from Alex Honnold, Team Gold entered the sixth inning up 4-0.
COLUMBIA, MO
Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds

High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday, with the tournament now scheduled to finish Monday at Pebble Beach, Calif. The third round will resume Sunday morning and lead into the final round later in the afternoon, but...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

