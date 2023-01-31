Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation and beyond
GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor. Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gold tops Black 4-0 in Missouri softball's annual Black & Gold scrimmage
Missouri softball’s gold team took home the victory in the 2023 Black & Gold scrimmage, defeating Team Black on Saturday at the Devine Pavilion in Columbia. Carried by a two-run home run from Kara Daly in the third inning and a solo blast from Alex Honnold, Team Gold entered the sixth inning up 4-0.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds
High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday, with the tournament now scheduled to finish Monday at Pebble Beach, Calif. The third round will resume Sunday morning and lead into the final round later in the afternoon, but...
