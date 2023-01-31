Read full article on original website
Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’
Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
Marco Rubio Deflated After Learning Trump Let a Chinese Spy Balloon Fly Over the U.S. 3 Times (Video)
Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
Inside Ukraine’s bloodiest battle where soldiers have just 4 HOUR life expectancy in fighting with ‘drugged up’ Russians
SOLDIERS fighting in Ukraine's bloodiest battle have a life expectancy of just four hours as they fight "drugged up" Russians. Ukrainian troops in the battle for Bakhmut are fighting against what they’ve alleged is a zombie-like army that often outnumbers them ten to one. A once popular tourist destination,...
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
What can we expect during Biden’s State of the Union address?
(NewsNation) — NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt outlines what Americans can expect during President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. Not only U.S. relations with China, but Russia’s war on Ukraine will be on center stage. The migrant crisis at the southern border as well. Polls...
Chinese balloon debris recovery expected to take days
(NewsNation) — In an effort that is expected to take days, Navy divers are working to recover pieces of a Chinese balloon shot down off the coast. Officials warn people not to touch any debris that may wash ashore. The suspected spy balloon first entered U.S. airspace on Jan....
Vittert questions government response to Chinese balloon over US
BILLINGS, Mont. (NewsNation) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the high-altitude balloon spotted over U.S. airspace is a “civilian airship” that is used for research that blew off its course. However, it was previously accused of being a Chinese spy balloon by the federal government.
What we know — and don’t know — about the Chinese balloon
(NewsNation) — What in the world was that thing?. The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and had only limited “self-steering” capabilities.
Rep. Clarke: We have means to solve immigration crisis
(NewsNation) — Migrant busing has pushed sanctuary cities into crisis situations. California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that California would experience an unsustainable flow of illegal immigrants once Title 42 ends. U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., spoke out about the crisis on NewsNation’s “Prime,” saying that the United States has...
Report: Moscow, Tehran plan drone factory in Russia
(NewsNation) — The Chinese balloon that was recently hovering over U.S. airspace made headlines, but some say China’s more existential threat to the U.S. is its activity overseas alongside Iran and Russia. New reporting indicates that China is actively helping Russia in its war effort in Ukraine. The...
How many surveillance balloons are out there?
(NewsNation) — A Chinese balloon captured national attention as it flew over the U.S. before being shot down over the Atlantic ocean. But how many surveillance balloons are out there?. U.S. officials said Saturday that similar Chinese balloons transited the continental United States briefly at least three times during...
Former intel agent: US did ‘good job’ with Chinese balloon
(NewsNation) — Hal Kempfer, retired Marine Corps intelligence officer, said the U.S. “did a pretty good job” of handing the Chinese balloon. “I think we did pretty good, overall,” Kempfer said Saturday night on “NewsNation Prime.” “I there’s gonna be a lot of criticism, and there has been against the White House for letting it float across. … “It may have been that we were mitigating the damage of this all along, and said, ‘Why don’t we just find out as much as we can about what they can do?'”
