Nashville, TN

WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

What's up with all the skunks?

You've been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you've been smelling them -- skunks!.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street

1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street

One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TSU Grammy nominations

TSU Grammy nominations

TSU Marching Band hoping for Grammy wins this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD

Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD

Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Montana photographer captures alleged Chinese spy balloon | On Balance

Montana photographer captures alleged Chinese spy balloon | On Balance

Alleged spy balloon: Photographer Chase Doak spotted the unusual object in the sky over Montana and grabbed his camera. Now, his images are appearing on numerous internet sites and television stations.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

How Interstate-40 changed the face of Jefferson Street

How Interstate-40 changed the face of Jefferson Street

There was a time when Nashville's Jefferson Street was home to a vibrant and thriving African American community, something Nathaniel Harris remembers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Reward offered in Green Hills shooting

Reward offered in Green Hills shooting

The family doesn't want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday's vicious attack.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Witness from inside White Station library

Witness from inside White Station library

TN bill would replace Columbus Day with 'Super Bowl …. Two Democratic lawmakers are seeking to remove Columbus Day as an official holiday in Tennessee in favor of a different day of celebration: the day after the Super Bowl.
TENNESSEE STATE
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
NASHVILLE, TN

