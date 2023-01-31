Read full article on original website
kjas.com
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
kjas.com
Three women accused of strong-arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillards
Police in Beaumont say they’re trying to identify three women who are accused of committing a strong-arm robbery at the Dillards store in Parkdale Mall. Cops say the trio stole several purses at about 6:00 Tuesday evening, and then injured an employee as they were making their getaway. Meanwhile,...
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
kjas.com
Buna man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for selling meth
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Buna man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a drug crime. Prosecutor Brit Featherston says Larry Wayne Free, 40, entered a guilty plea in June of 2022 on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Thursday.
kjas.com
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic incident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic incident on Saturday. David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. Fellow church members took to social media after the tragedy to share their grief, as well as fond...
kjas.com
Fire destroys home on Hemphill Street in East Jasper
A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
kjas.com
Only minor injury in two vehicle auto crash
One person was reported to have only minor injuries following a two vehicle auto accident that occurred in the north end of Jasper County on Friday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, not far from the entrance to the Lakeland Addition, shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
kjas.com
Feds to try Evadale Little League Coach in April, state poised for their turn
Federal prosecutors are preparing to take a former Evadale Little League baseball coach to trial in April. Meanwhile, Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says the state is ready to go once the feds finish their case. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young baseball players...
kjas.com
Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee
In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
