Hightower: Cherokee Schools preparing students for college, careers

Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian Hightower shares his 'State of the School District' address. Shannon Ballew

The Cherokee County School District is preparing students for their futures, whether they enroll in college or university after graduation or they jump right into a career, Superintendent Brian Hightower recently told community leaders and business representatives.

In his “State of the School District” address Jan. 25 at the Council for Quality Growth and the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce's State of Cherokee event, Hightower reviewed some of CCSD’s accomplishments in 2022.

Last year, the Cherokee College and Career Academy added two aeronautics pathways - unmanned flight and ground operations - bringing the school district’s career pathways up to 38.

CCSD’s graduation rate of 92.3% is the second highest in metro Atlanta, Hightower said, and 97% of graduates do not need any remedial courses in college. The district’s students have saved over $4 million in tuition by getting college credit through AP courses.

Last year, CCSD sent student transcripts to over 700 colleges and universities, Hightower said.

On the state’s Milestones tests, CCSD students have scored above 90% of the state, the superintendent said. To combat learning loss due to the pandemic, in addition to hiring 100 additional teachers this school year, CCSD has developed a literacy plan for some of its youngest students.

The district’s i-Grad Virtual Academy saw continued growth in enrollment this year, though the rollout of elementary and middle grades was “a little sluggish,” Hightower said.

Last year, the school board partially rolled back the millage rate and allocated additional property tax funds to repaying debt. The board also moved some of its operating budget reserves into capital improvements reserves - a step toward paying for more capital projects with sales tax revenues rather than with bonds, Hightower said.

“The (Education) SPLOST has been passed. We haven't even borrowed against it yet, though,” he said. “We're trying to change that debt picture and rely less on borrowing and more on using that penny as we collect it, that will be a point of real growth for us financially.”

Cognia renewed CCSD’s accreditation and named it an International School District of Distinction, one of 38 districts.

Hightower also briefly touched on artificial intelligence’s role in education - while teachers everywhere are “panicking” about AI, he said, he has tasked school district leaders with planning for how it will affect CCSD.

“It's not going to go away,” he said. “How do we turn around and bring it into our programs, in a meaningful way for both children and adults? Because ultimately, we're all learning. We're all emerging. We're all maturing and growing, whether it's in a career or in an academic setting.”

The superintendent thanked the school district’s community partners for their support.

“We appreciate you plugging in, whether it's through a civic club or your organization or agency plugging in and spending time with some of the greatest kids that you would ever meet,” he said. “It takes all of us. It's not just not just the superintendent, board and senior staff.”

For a slideshow of Hightower’s presentation, visit https://www.cherokeek12.net/News/stateofcounty23.

A video from the “State of the County” event will be posted at https://www.councilforqualitygrowth.org.