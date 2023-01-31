Read full article on original website
Who Is 'The Chase' Host Sara Haines's Husband? The Two Have Been Married for Almost a Decade
Based on the British quiz show of the same name (which has aired since 2009), ABC's The Chase sees what happens when trivia junkies go to head to head with merciless in-house quiz show brainiacs — aka Chasers — who work to stop the contestants from winning juicy cash prizes.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shaeeda and Bilal Suffer Pregnancy Loss — ‘I Lost the Bump’
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 star Shaeeda Sween confirms in an Instagram comment that she suffered a miscarriage with her husband Bilal Hazziez.
Derek's Past on 'Love After Lockup' Might Jeopardize His Future With Monique (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
All of the couples on Love After Lockup endure challenges when they take their relationship to a more serious level on the outside. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 3 episode, we see how true that is for Derek and Monique. They've shared a lot throughout their...
Vanessa Lachey Hinted That Season 2 of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Gets "Pretty Emotional" (EXCLUSIVE)
Three decades and four spinoffs after the franchise’s flagship series made its network television debut, NCIS is still going strong. In late 2021, we were introduced to the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i. The team of CIA agents is headed up by Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey.
'80 for Brady' Actress Lily Tomlin Has Been With Her Wife for More Than 50 Years!
Starring several of America’s favorite coastal grandmas — Jane Fonda, , Sally Fields, and Lily Tomlin — 80 for Brady made its debut in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3. Following the premiere of the comedy, which was inspired by a true story, viewers want to know more about the cast. For example, who is Lily married to? Here’s everything we know about her wife, Jane Wagner!
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
The Grammys Knew What They Were Doing Cutting to Taylor Swift When Harry Styles Won
We've come a long way, baby. Taylor Swift was seen applauding Harry Styles following his win at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. The pop stars famously dated back in 2012, and though their relationship lasted less than a year, the split inspired many songs, including Swift's "Out of the Woods" and "Two Ghosts" from Styles.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
2023 Grammys: Adele Admits She Didn’t Take Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Advice While Accepting Award
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Adele has melted our hearts at the 2023 Grammys. The "Hello" singer and boyfriend of nearly two years Rich Paul transformed the 65th annual award show into their personal date night. For the evening, Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with sweeping sleeves and accessorized with a golden clutch. (See more Grammys fashion here.) As for the sports agent, he wore a classic black tuxedo as he sat close to his girlfriend ahead of her big night, which included a win for Best Pop Solo Performance for hit single "Easy on Me."
Pedro Pascal Is Quite Wealthy, but Just How Rich Is He?
Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal has come such a long way in his career. The 47-year-old first stepped on the scene through several guest-starring roles on shows including Good vs. Evil, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NYPD Blue, and many more. Eventually, Pedro found his footing and was able to land recurring...
Hot for Teacher? Cindy Graham on TikTok Sure Hopes So
Let us set the scene for you: You're in 7th grade. You and your mom have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some Gushers for your lunches. You run into your teacher and are so embarrassed because it's weird that your teacher is in the wild and leaves their classroom at all.
Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81
Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Article continues below advertisement. George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne...
Sam Smith Is an Iconic Non-Binary Musician — Are They Dating Anyone Right Now?
The queer journey of popular English musician Sam Smith (they/them) is well-documented. They rose to prominence in 2012 and would go on to be known for popular songs like "Stay With Me" and "Writing's on the Wall." In May 2014, they previously came out as gay and began exploring more...
'Skinamarink' AD Joshua Bookhalter Died Unexpectedly During Post-Production
Although there's plenty for viewers to discuss and obsess over in Kyle Edward Ball's feature directorial debut, Skinamarink, many are curious to know more about the emotional dedication that appeared in the credits of the acclaimed horror film. Article continues below advertisement. So, who is Joshua Bookhalter? Stick around for...
Woman ditched on blind date and stuck with large bill for dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Elaine was a single mom and starting to explore the world of dating when this happened to her. On her first date, using a dating app, things went wrong immediately. She shared her horror story with me. Elaine had been on a few different dating sites and had found someone she thought she really liked. The guy had invited her to dinner in an upscale local restaurant, and they had set a time to meet.
Looking for a Snatched Jawline? TikTok Says to Try Mewing — But What Is It?
Oh, the things we'd do for beauty. Scratch that; think of the things we actually do for beauty. Sadly, the list is very long. Whether it involves something as harmless as makeup (a little blush never killed anybody), as invasive as plastic surgery, or as outrageous as LED face masks, placenta face cream, and vibrating rose quartz face rollers, humanity's quest for outer beauty is undying.
Is 'Worst Cooks In America' Staged or Are The Contestants Actually That Bad?
Competition shows have become one of the most popular genres on TV, from singing competitions like American Idol and The Voice, to cooking competitions like Chopped and MasterChef. One thing those shows have in common is that they’re all looking for the best of the best. One show, however, flipped...
