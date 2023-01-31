ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'80 for Brady' Actress Lily Tomlin Has Been With Her Wife for More Than 50 Years!

Starring several of America’s favorite coastal grandmas — Jane Fonda, , Sally Fields, and Lily Tomlin — 80 for Brady made its debut in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3. Following the premiere of the comedy, which was inspired by a true story, viewers want to know more about the cast. For example, who is Lily married to? Here’s everything we know about her wife, Jane Wagner!
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Deadline

Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
E! News

2023 Grammys: Adele Admits She Didn’t Take Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Advice While Accepting Award

Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Adele has melted our hearts at the 2023 Grammys. The "Hello" singer and boyfriend of nearly two years Rich Paul transformed the 65th annual award show into their personal date night. For the evening, Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with sweeping sleeves and accessorized with a golden clutch. (See more Grammys fashion here.) As for the sports agent, he wore a classic black tuxedo as he sat close to his girlfriend ahead of her big night, which included a win for Best Pop Solo Performance for hit single "Easy on Me."
Pedro Pascal Is Quite Wealthy, but Just How Rich Is He?

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal has come such a long way in his career. The 47-year-old first stepped on the scene through several guest-starring roles on shows including Good vs. Evil, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NYPD Blue, and many more. Eventually, Pedro found his footing and was able to land recurring...
Hot for Teacher? Cindy Graham on TikTok Sure Hopes So

Let us set the scene for you: You're in 7th grade. You and your mom have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some Gushers for your lunches. You run into your teacher and are so embarrassed because it's weird that your teacher is in the wild and leaves their classroom at all.
Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81

Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Article continues below advertisement. George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne...
'Skinamarink' AD Joshua Bookhalter Died Unexpectedly During Post-Production

Although there's plenty for viewers to discuss and obsess over in Kyle Edward Ball's feature directorial debut, Skinamarink, many are curious to know more about the emotional dedication that appeared in the credits of the acclaimed horror film. Article continues below advertisement. So, who is Joshua Bookhalter? Stick around for...
Lefty Graves

Woman ditched on blind date and stuck with large bill for dinner

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Elaine was a single mom and starting to explore the world of dating when this happened to her. On her first date, using a dating app, things went wrong immediately. She shared her horror story with me. Elaine had been on a few different dating sites and had found someone she thought she really liked. The guy had invited her to dinner in an upscale local restaurant, and they had set a time to meet.
Looking for a Snatched Jawline? TikTok Says to Try Mewing — But What Is It?

Oh, the things we'd do for beauty. Scratch that; think of the things we actually do for beauty. Sadly, the list is very long. Whether it involves something as harmless as makeup (a little blush never killed anybody), as invasive as plastic surgery, or as outrageous as LED face masks, placenta face cream, and vibrating rose quartz face rollers, humanity's quest for outer beauty is undying.
