Canton is asking for input on its Public Art Master Plan

Reformation Brewery in Canton will host the Public Art Master Plan workshop Feb. 2. Special - Reformation Brewery

The city of Canton is hosting a Public Art Master Plan workshop Feb. 2 to allow the community a chance to give input and hear recommendations on public art in Canton.

The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Reformation Brewery at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway in Canton.

Attendees can ask about and get information on Canton's Public Art Master Plan draft recommendations, as well as discuss where public art should be placed throughout the community.

Amanda Golden of Designing Local will provide an informal presentation at 5:15 p.m.

This is a family-friendly event and children are welcome to attend. Snacks will be provided.

For more information on the art master plan, visit bit.ly/3wKwlAA .