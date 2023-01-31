Davison Igbinosun Transfers To Ohio State

Former Ole Miss corner Davison Igbinosun has committed to Ohio State after briefly flirting with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee had a brief flirtation with Ole Miss corner Davison Igbinosun, a freshman All-American who left the Rebels to seek a new destination. Some insiders considered him a lock for Tennessee , but Igbinosun has found a new home outside the SEC.

Igbinosun announced his transfer to Ohio State on Tuesday. He visited Columbus last week and came away enthralled with the culture and what they can present for him regarding development; the Buckeyes routinely pump out top-tier defensive backs.

He was a four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, regarded as the No. 1 player in New Jersey. As a true freshman, he logged 36 tackles and five pass deflections for the Rebels and had several major programs interested.

Tennessee has remained quiet in the transfer portal after landing wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, offensive lineman John Campbell, and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott in one day .

Nonetheless, the Volunteers are positioned well moving forward. They likely would have preferred to add another corner through the transfer portal. Still, several options remain, including former Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary, who had an interest in Tennessee coming out of high school, though that may have changed.

