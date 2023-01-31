ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad: Group tee times is long-standing RCSC practice in Sun City

Sun City Independent
 5 days ago

The practice of selling group tee times has been going on for a long time.

For several years it was done secretly. The average golfer had no idea. It became public when so many golfers were desperate for tee times and looking for answers.

I had never heard of this practice prior to moving to Sun City. I don’t believe  other Del Web communities  use any such system.

I stated my views on this practice to Brian Duthu, Recreation Centers of Sun City golf and grounds director, in various meetings on several occasions. Mr. Duthu advised me he saw nothing wrong with this practice. My contention, then and now, is why have a lottery system for tee times when others can pay to avoid the lottery.

Paying for tee times outside my yearly dues is just plain wrong.

Editor’s Note: The Independent welcomes all points of view. Email your opinions, pro or con, to AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

Sun City Independent

ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

