Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton closed after car crashes into electrical pole
A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.
Richmond homeowner fights for mural after City says it must come down
A Richmond homeowner is fighting for his art after the City notified him that a mural on the side of his property isn't allowed in his historic neighborhood.
Owners reveal plans for Alamo BBQ and Frontier restaurants in Richmond
A longtime Church Hill barbecue joint has pressed pause while its owners look to expand the building and restart their second restaurant nearby.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George County Public Schools Celebrates Opening of Middle Road Elementary School During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (February 2, 2023) - Nearly two years since breaking ground, Prince George County Public Schools celebrated the completion and opening of the county's newest elementary school during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted at Middle Road Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Prince George County Public Schools...
Senate committee kills bill giving Petersburg residents chance to vote on casino
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Morrisey, would add Petersburg to the list of Virginia cities eligible to host a casino.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Old Williamsburg Rd. in York County
According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to the crash around 11:42 a.m. on Old Williamsburg Rd. close to a quarter-mile east of Church Rd.
Proposal to close five Richmond schools due to thousands of vacant seats gets shut down
During a Richmond school board budget workshop on Wednesday night, 4th district school board member, Jonathan Young, proposed a budget amendment that included closing five schools. The idea was proposed due to budget concerns and empty seats.
Another pedestrian hit by car on VCU campus, one week after student’s death
A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a commercial vehicle on the VCU campus, just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
NBC12
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already rife with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
7 displaced after fire on 41st Street in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Norfolk are on the scene of an apartment fire Wednesday evening. A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire & Rescue said four apartments are affected in the 800 block of 41st Street. No one was hurt, but seven people are displaced. The cause of the fire...
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Falling Creek in Chesterfield, police investing
The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Henrico County
The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.
Nine affected by apartment complex fire in Richmond’s Southside
When they got there, they found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of Unit H. The responding crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, and it was marked under control at 12:35 p.m.
Hampton rolls out new mobile pass to explore the city’s Black History sites
During Black History Month, Hampton is offering a new tool for visitors who want to get the most out of the city's historical sites.
One person killed in Chesterfield County shooting on Burnt Oak Drive
Chesterfield police responded to a report of a person shot at 12:49 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Multiple rooms cleared at Chesterfield hotel after fire
Most rooms of a Chesterfield hotel had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire.
His mom was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Now he wants change: 'It's not safe'
Melquan Robinson said he was "upset and enraged" after his mother, 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on a rainy Tuesday night in Henrico County, according to police.
‘It was devastating’: Family recovers after their apartment goes up in flames in Richmond
Several people were forced from their apartments in Richmond's Southside after a fire broke out burning all of their belongings. 8News spoke to one of the families about their experience.
