ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George County Public Schools Celebrates Opening of Middle Road Elementary School During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (February 2, 2023) - Nearly two years since breaking ground, Prince George County Public Schools celebrated the completion and opening of the county's newest elementary school during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted at Middle Road Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Prince George County Public Schools...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already rife with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

7 displaced after fire on 41st Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Norfolk are on the scene of an apartment fire Wednesday evening. A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire & Rescue said four apartments are affected in the 800 block of 41st Street. No one was hurt, but seven people are displaced. The cause of the fire...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy