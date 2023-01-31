ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 Safest Cities in America

By MoneyGeek
 5 days ago

MoneyGeek ranked 263 cities with populations over 100,000 people from most to least safe in this analysis. The following summaries show the safest cities overall and the safest large cities from the analysis and their per capita cost of crime.

Naperville, IL - $156 cost of crime per capitaSunnyvale, CA - $156West Covina, CA - $181Carmel, IN - $205Glendale, AZ - $210Meridian, ID - $230Provo, UT - $245Joliet, IL - $247Jurupa Valley, CA - $253Sugar Land, TX - $260McAllen, TX - $268El Monte, CA - $277Rancho Cucamonga, CA - $283Glendale, CA - $299Pearland, TX - $302

15 SAFEST LARGE CITIES

Honolulu, HI - $528 cost of crime per capitaVirginia Beach, VA - $550Henderson, NV - $805El Paso, TX - $837New York, NY - $863San Diego, CA - $963Mesa, AZ - $1,069Charlotte, NC - $1,073San Jose, CA - $1,106Boston, MA - $1,119Raleigh, NC - $1,149Arlington, TX - $1,264Santa Ana, CA - $1,416Omaha, NE - $1,503Austin, TX - $1,577

