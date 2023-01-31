Methodology

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News
The Herald News
To rank the safest cities in the United States, this analysis started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2021, the latest year of available data. The population of each city was added to the analysis to determine crime rates per 100,000 people, and this information was also accessed via data provided by the FBI.

When cities with more than 100,000 people or more did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city. Please note that 2021 data was limited for cities in California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania. We omitted any cities that did not report murder and rape.

This analysis includes 263 cities.

MoneyGeek relied on research by professors Kathryn McCollister and Michael French of the University of Miami and Hai Fang of the University of Colorado, Denver to determine the cost of crime to society . Findings were integrated into the broader dataset to better understand the societal cost of crime within individual cities. Lastly, data was used via Wikipedia on the number and nature of mass shootings in the United States in 2021 .

This story originally appeared on MoneyGeek

