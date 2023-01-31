Motorcyclist who parked in stranger's driveway charged with marijuana trafficking

The HCSO reported that a Kingsport man who parked a motorcycle in a stranger’s driveway in Mount Carmel last week and ran away was later found in possession of a large quantity of marijuana.

HCSO Deputy Brad Whitson stated in his report that on Jan. 23 around 2:30 p.m. he responded to a residence on Grandview Street in Mount Carmel where the owner reported observing the male park a motorcycle and run.

Whitson said he later observed a man walking on McCracken Lane who fit the motorcycle rider’s description. The suspect was identified as Anthony Kirk Sloan, 36.

“He stated he was driving the motorcycle and had a blowout on the back tire,” Whitson stated in his report. “I then asked if he would give consent to search his backpack, and he consented.”

Whitson reported that in the backpack he located four baggies of marijuana weighing 1.23 ounces, 1.24 ounces, 2.37 ounces, and .48 ounces.

Sloan was also allegedly found in possession of a Buprenorphine bottle containing five small round pills, as well as eight debit/credit cards with seven different names on them.

He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, and illegal possession of credit/debt cards.

As of Monday Sloan was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $15,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 22.

At the time of his Jan. 23 arrest Sloan was free on a recognizance bond stemming from an arrest Aug. 16, 2022 as part of a HCSO surveillance investigation into a rash of auto burglaries at the Christians Bend Boat Ramp.

In that case Sloan was charged with auto burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism over $1,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is schedule to appear in Session Court on those charged April 14.