Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms — open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
Spanish rehab center adds crypto trading addiction to services list
A luxury rehabilitation center in Spain has recently added services aimed at treating a relatively new kind of addiction — crypto trading. The center, called “The Balance,” is a Switzerland-founded wellness center, with its main facility located on the Spanish island of Mallorca along with branches in London and Zurich.
Visa’s crypto strategy targets stablecoin settlements
Payment company Visa is seeking to build “muscle memory” around settlements, with plans to allow customers to convert digital assets to fiat currencies on its platform, according to a presentation from the company’s crypto division head at StarkWare Sessions 2023. “We’ve been testing how to actually accept...
Global derivatives broker, Eightcap, announces new CEO
Melbourne, Jan. 31, 2023 — Australian-founded derivatives broker, Eightcap, has today announced the appointment of Alex Howard as CEO, commencing in the role this month. Founder and outgoing CEO, Joel Murphy, said he was confident that Eightcap would continue to thrive under Howard’s leadership. “Alex is an outstanding...
The IBM–Maersk blockchain effort was doomed to fail from the start
Blockchain projects continue to experience failure rates in excess of 90%, and it seems that with every passing moment, more and more “successful” companies add their underperforming blockchain project to the graveyard. One of the most recent blockchain failure victims was Moller-Maersk, which recently announced the termination of its highly publicized TradeLens offering — a global trade platform built on IBM blockchain technology.
Starkware commits to open source its ‘magic wand’ Starknet Prover
Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution StarkWare announced plans to open source its proprietary Starknet Prover under the Apache 2.0 license, which has processed 327 million transactions and minted 95 million nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to date. The prover is the crucial engine Starkware uses to roll up hundreds of thousands of...
5 new cryptocurrencies with potential growth in 2023
New crypto projects are springing up daily, meaning investors now have hundreds (if not thousands) of exciting opportunities to choose from. Although this is undoubtedly a good thing, the over-saturation of the market can make it challenging to decide what projects deserve attention — and those that don’t.
Are Cosmos’ ecosystem growth and roadmap enough to sustain ATOM’s current 50% monthly rally?
In September 2022, Interchain Foundation, the team behind Cosmos’ development , introduced the Cosmos ATOM 2.0 whitepaper. The document proposed significant changes to Cosmos’s design, including a tokenomics upgrade to fund the Cosmos ecosystem development and reduce ATOM inflation. While the whitepaper launch acted as a bullish catalyst...
Binance re-enters South Korea with GOPAX exchange
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is coming back to South Korea with a new acquisition of the local crypto trading platform Gopax. Binance has acquired a majority stake in the Digital Currency Group-backed Gopax, re-entering South Korea after exiting the market two years ago, the company officially announced on Feb. 3. The funding for the transaction came from a finance-initiated investment project known as the Industry Recovery Initiative, to which Binance pledged $1 billion.
Proof-of-Stake-and-Activity (PoSA): A consensus mechanism for the new era in Web3
Blockchain technology has disrupted various industries by providing a secure decentralized platform for transactions and data storage. The consensus mechanism is one of the most critical components of any blockchain out there, as it ensures its reliability and security. In recent years, new consensus mechanisms have been introduced, and existing ones have been improved to cater to the growing demands of the industry.
The Blockchain and Youth Summit set to take place on March 5 and 6 2023 in Dubai
Over the last 50 years, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed a business relationship that has given rise to a multitude of successful companies and innovations. The next 50 years will be driven by new technologies such as blockchain, as well as young entrepreneurs. The Blockchain and Youth...
