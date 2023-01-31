ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Seminole Place hosts Girls Geek Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All about sparking girls’ interest in STEM, the Girls Geek Day event was held in Charlottesville. The event saw high school volunteers teaching elementary schoolers through hands-on stem activities such as coding music with Python, robotics, claymation and more. “A lot of it’s just the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Sharply Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An arctic cold front will sweep south on this Friday. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and 20s with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills will drop to the single numbers tonight into early Saturday. Sunshine to start the weekend. Saturday will be cold and brisk....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

