Charlottesville startup among top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caretaker Medical, a digital health startup in Charlottesville, was named one of the top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia in 2023. The company developed a wearable vital signs monitor and early-warning device. Caretaker Medical says it is enabling critical care ICU monitoring for patients away...
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In response to Albemarle County Public Schools wanting to buy out CATEC, Charlottesville announced that it is taking full ownership of the technical academy Thursday evening at the CCS School Board meeting. CCS says it feared its students losing access to CATEC. A spokesperson for...
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
Seminole Place hosts Girls Geek Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All about sparking girls’ interest in STEM, the Girls Geek Day event was held in Charlottesville. The event saw high school volunteers teaching elementary schoolers through hands-on stem activities such as coding music with Python, robotics, claymation and more. “A lot of it’s just the...
Charlottesville City Schools planning summer student art show on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is planning to host an art show on the Downtown Mall this summer, but it needs help from the community to get the project off the ground. Aaron Eichorst is the Charlottesville City Schools Coordinator for Fine and Performing Arts. “For about the...
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Yancey School Community Center, a series of programs and conversations were held to celebrate Black History Month. Ed Brooks works as the program coordinator for the community center, and for him the role is personal. “I came here in second grade in 1967, and...
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
Sharply Colder
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An arctic cold front will sweep south on this Friday. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and 20s with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills will drop to the single numbers tonight into early Saturday. Sunshine to start the weekend. Saturday will be cold and brisk....
