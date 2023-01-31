CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Tuesday with Delegates getting to work advancing multiple bills through the House. Those passed included House Bill 2509, which establishes the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. The bill, filed for introduction January 12, 2023, affords parties the opportunity to undergo a marriage contract prior to marriage with respect to property rights, actions to be taken upon potential dissolution of marriage, rights to insurance proceeds upon the death of either party, choice of controlling law, and any other matters not in violation of criminal statutes or public policy.

