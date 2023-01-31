Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
WV House passes eight bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Tuesday with Delegates getting to work advancing multiple bills through the House. Those passed included House Bill 2509, which establishes the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. The bill, filed for introduction January 12, 2023, affords parties the opportunity to undergo a marriage contract prior to marriage with respect to property rights, actions to be taken upon potential dissolution of marriage, rights to insurance proceeds upon the death of either party, choice of controlling law, and any other matters not in violation of criminal statutes or public policy.
NBC 29 News
Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
NBC Washington
Virginia Senate Democrats Kill Youngkin-Backed Bill on School Awards
Virginia Senate Democrats this week voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin sought the legislation in response to concerns about how some Northern Virginia school districts delayed recognizing student achievements on a standardized test.
Advocate
Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
Comments / 1