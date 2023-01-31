Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mysuncoast.com
MCAT to add seasonal services across county
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is making changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning this weekend, which will allow transit buses to accommodate the seasonal traffic increases to and from Anna Maria Island. Route 3, serving Manatee Avenue and State Road 64, will now have three...
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
Longboat Observer
Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block
District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Longboat Observer
Wawa opens new Fruitville Road store
With a measure of fanfare fitting for such an event, the long-awaited Wawa store at 2257 Fruitville Road opened last week. Members of the Sarasota Police Department, local first responders and Mayor Kyle Battie — along with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, helped the new store open its doors to customers for the fist time at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78. Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a...
businessobserverfl.com
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:6fd296641a575aef18eb38da Player Element ID: 6319514293112. Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Woman Extricated From Underneath A PSTA Bus After Being Hit In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 10:23 a.m., a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus was traveling west on 1st Avenue North. The bus made a left turn to travel south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street North. There were no passengers on the bus.
Rollover crash causes major delays on Howard Frankland Bridge
A rollover crash is causing major delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday evening.
Longboat Observer
County approves millions for new administration center
With no comment from the public or discussion at the dais, the Sarasota County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved $28 million in capital improvement revenue bonds to finance construction of a new county administration center. Located just east of Interstate 75 in the Fruitville Farms development, the county is planning...
Troopers investigate after pedestrian hit by car on U.S. 41
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian on U.S. 41 near Shamrock Drive in Sarasota County.
Mysuncoast.com
Windy Saturday then a few Sunday showers possible
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday’s cold front is leaving behind gusty winds for Saturday. Winds die down Sunday, but Sunday clouds return with a few afternoon & evening showers. Friday’s rain was light, only 0.10″ at SRQ, 0.05″ at Longboat Key, and 0.11″ at Lakewood Ranch. Our Sunday late afternoon showers look fairly light, too. Warmer air returns for the work week, followed by another cold front to end the week. Next Friday could bring another round of rain, but also colder air for the following weekend.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police warns residents about suspicious activity
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is asking residents to be watchful of people they’re describing as suspicious, knocking on the doors of homes at odd hours. Police released a doorbell camera video of a recent incident in the Estates area. “Be vigilant when people...
