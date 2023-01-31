Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Council on Women’s 12th Annual High School Essay Contest

Read full article on original website
A growing problem: Virginia schools struggle to keep up with a skyrocketing number of English learners
A student laughed as Fabiana Parker flipped orange flash cards to reveal silly portraits corresponding to emotions: silly, bored, angry, sad. Parker uses these cards to teach newcomers to the English language learning program at Thornburg Middle School. Walking through the school hallways, it is easy to see why Parker...
State Registrar Retires After Nearly a Half Century of Service to the Commonwealth
(RICHMOND, VA) — During her nearly half century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, State Registrar Janet M. Rainey has had a front row seat to historical, cultural, societal and technological change impacting the state’s collection and dissemination of information about births, deaths, marriages and divorces. Rainey,...
Bill to add identifying stamp to firearms fails in subcommittee
RICHMOND, Va. – A House bill requiring firearms to be microstamp-enabled recently failed in the Virginia General Assembly, but not without a tense exchange before the vote was called. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 1788, which would require firearms sold after July 1, 2025 to have a...
