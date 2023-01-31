Read full article on original website
WRAL
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
CNN — Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That's why some economists...
WRAL
Larry Summers: More likely the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but don't get hopes up
CNN — After a shocking jobs report, Larry Summers, treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, said he is more encouraged the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but cautioned it is a "big mistake" to think the economy is "out of the woods" on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday. Friday's...
WRAL
It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure
LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s...
WRAL
US turns up the heat on Middle East allies in bid to stop Russia's war machine
CNN — As the Ukraine war approaches the one-year mark, the United States is ramping up efforts to choke off Russia's economy and it has set its sight on the Middle East. A top US Treasury official arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to warn the regional business hub that helping Moscow evade sanctions wouldn't be without consequences.
WRAL
South Africa tourism in talks to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur amid energy crisis
CNN — The South African government's tourism board has conditionally approved plans to sponsor English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur amid an energy crisis, South African Tourism (SAT) announced in a statement on Thursday. The controversial sponsorship deal, which is yet to be finalized, is reported to be around...
WRAL
Did investors learn nothing from last year's market meltdown?
CNN — Meme stock mania was supposed to be over, right? Guess what: It's not. Sure, the entire market did well in January. But many of the Reddit/WallStreetBets darlings of two years ago were particularly strong performers. Shares of movie theater chain AMC have soared nearly 65% so far...
WRAL
The world is creating more single-use plastic waste than ever, report finds
CNN — The world is producing a record amount of single-use plastic waste, mostly made from polymers created from fossil fuels, despite global efforts to reduce plastic pollution and carbon emissions, according to a new report released Monday. The second Plastic Waste Makers Index, compiled by the philanthropic Minderoo...
WRAL
Offices are more than 50% filled for the first time since the pandemic started
CNN — Nearly three years after the pandemic began, American offices are finally more than halfway filled again as workers have gradually returned to the office. Office occupancy across 10 major US cities crossed 50.4% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since early 2020, according to security swipe tracker Kastle Systems. That marks the first time occupancy has crossed the 50% mark since March 2020, when many offices sent workers home because of Covid.
WRAL
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
CNN — US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. President Joe Biden approved the downing of the balloon, Austin said in a statement, which a US official...
WRAL
Iran pardons or commutes sentence of 'large' number of prisoners, state media reports
CNN — Iran will pardon or commute the sentences of a large number of prisoners as part of an annual amnesty, state media reported Sunday, although it is unclear how this will apply to people arrested in the recent wave of protests. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved...
WRAL
Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
WRAL
Moderating prices, rates put homeownership in reach for more Americans
Home sale prices may be moderating, with year-over-year price appreciation across the Triangle measuring 3.9% in January 2023 compared to January 2022, according to preliminary data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service. Home sale prices may be moderating, with year-over-year price appreciation across the Triangle measuring 3.9% in January 2023...
WRAL
Adani will ask Big 4 accounting firm for a 'general audit,' says TotalEnergies
CNN — One of Gautam Adani's biggest international partners, TotalEnergies, said Friday that his Indian conglomerate is preparing to appoint a global accounting firm to conduct a "general audit" of its business. In a statement detailing what it described as its "limited" exposure of $3 billion to Adani Group...
WRAL
Adani Group shares continue to slide as Hindenburg rout deepens
CNN — Shares in Adani Group companies continued to plunge on Friday, as the embattled conglomerate grapples with stock market mayhem unleashed after a US short seller accused it of fraud. Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, was down over 15% in Mumbai, bringing the cumulative fall in share...
WRAL
Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened
CNN — Less than two weeks ago, Gautam Adani was the fourth-richest person in the world. With a personal fortune estimated at $120 billion, the self-made Indian industrialist was wealthier than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. Then Hindenburg Research, an American short seller with bets against Adani's companies,...
WRAL
Extreme cold snaps: Why temperatures still plummet to dangerous levels even as the planet warms
CNN — Even as the world smashes through one all-time heat record after another and speeds towards critical warming thresholds, brutal waves of deadly cold can still arrive in bomb cyclones that bring icy weather and deep snow -- and add fuel for those who deny the climate crisis is real or significant.
