Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license.
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket that would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself.
Las Vegas police: 2nd woman shot, killed in domestic dispute this week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police. David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. Police were called to the scene around 9:06 […]
Fox5 KVVU
No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
KTNV
Police: Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into taxis near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing police crashed into several taxis near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road. Police say officers tried to...
news3lv.com
Body camera video shows Christmas Day police shooting in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released body camera video shows the moments before and after a Henderson police officer shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly reaching for a gun during a pursuit on Christmas day. The Henderson Police Department published the video from the Dec. 25 shooting...
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
news3lv.com
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle crash, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a crash that left a driver in critical condition in the south valley. On Wednesday, Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched near Sun City Anthem Drive and Colvin Run Drive after reports of a single-vehicle crash. Investigators said a...
Student with gun arrested on North Las Vegas middle school campus
A student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas, the school's principal said.
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
KTNV
Man dies after car overturns in on northbound U.S. 95, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead after his car overturned near mile marker 34 on northbound U.S. 95 on Sunday morning, according to Nevada State Police. An incident report revealed that Nevada State Police responded to the single-vehicle rollover in Clark County at approximately 5:13 a.m.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after person shot in North Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. On Tuesday, at about 7:16 p.m., NLVPD received a report of a shooting near a shopping center in the 2600 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard. Responding...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and 3rd Street Tuesday evening. Police tell FOX5 it occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of south 3rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This developing story...
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church says protective device didn’t stop catalytic converter theft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
Comments / 0