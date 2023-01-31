ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

