Alaska State

NBC News

Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”. The move — while not final — drew...
Salon

EPA issues rare veto, halting Alaska’s Pebble mine

The Environmental Protection Agency used the Clean Water Act on Monday to veto a proposed copper and gold mining project near Alaska's Bristol Bay. Not only does the veto apply to the Pebble mine project, which would have dug into the path of the world's largest sockeye salmon run, it prevents any similar developments from moving forward in the watershed.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
People

Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety

"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
The Independent

Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights

Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday.The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay for pipelines, pumping stations, and canals that deliver it to reservations. “Water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities,” U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement Thursday that acknowledged the decades many tribes have waited for the funding.Access to reliable, clean water and basic sanitation...
nationalfisherman.com

Alaska salmon troll fleet under the gun over chinooks and killer whales

Alaska’s Southeast salmon troll fishery is again in the crosshairs with the latest round of legal action threatening the loss of its key chinook fisheries. In December, a western Washington district court released recommendations to suspend fishing under the Incidental Take Statement, a provision within the Pacific Salmon Treaty that allows Alaska trollers to take wild chinooks throughout the year.
GreenMatters

Kenya’s Polluted Nairobi River Could Collapse Its Agricultural Industry at Any Minute

Residents of Kenya's capital city are in deep trouble, after the government overlooked years of pollution in the iconic Nairobi River. The waterways surrounding the African metropolis are certainly feeling the effects of its growing population of 4 million. Local industries have used the river to irresponsibly dispose of waste, informal settlements have directed sewer lines into it, and certain communities without access to toilets have taken to dumping their waste directly into it.
Daily Montanan

Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels

Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Alaska

Alaska is easily the largest state in the country. Known as The Last Frontier, this state is famous for both its savage winters and many claims to fame. Among these claims to fame are the veins of gold that run through certain regions and watersheds. But, Alaska’s known for more than its gold, it’s also known for its incredible fishing, and plentiful natural gas and oil. Over half of this northern state’s lands are protected as either wildlife refuges, national parks, or national forests. But, just how big is the largest gold nugget ever found in Alaska?
Daily Montanan

Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing

A handful of proponents spoke to their personal experiences being raised outside of their Native American culture and the struggle in adulthood to reconnect with their heritage during a hearing on Wednesday at the House Human Services Committee. Leo Thompson said she was placed with a non-Native family as a child and that her parents […] The post Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences

Montanans have already had a very brutal lesson in deregulation and its unintended consequences. The great idea of the Legislature in the late ’90s was to deregulate our utilities under the “free market” theory that competition would lead to lower prices. Ha. Ha. Ha. We went from the lowest cost power in the region to […] The post Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences appeared first on Daily Montanan.
