Cindy Crawford Sizzles in Black Trench Coat With Slicked-Back Hair

The model’s ‘first photo dump of 2023’ included several sneak peeks into her everyday life.

Cindy Crawford. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford has offered up her first photo collage of the year on Instagram, and it appears that 2023 is off to a good start for the model and TV personality.

The first pic Crawford shared was a photo of her husband, Rande Gerber, in profile at sunset, while the second one in the carousel was the snap that really had fans talking.

In it, the 56-year-old struck a sultry pose with one hand up on the wall. She wore a black trench coat with a large black rose detail on the lapel. Crawford had fishnets on underneath, and her hair was slicked back in a “wet-look” style by Dimitris Giannetos. She appeared fresh-faced, and makeup artist Lisa Storey gave the model a subtle pink lip. The look was styled by Brad Goreski, and also included glam earrings and a necklace.

Additional snaps showed Crawford posing in a bathroom doorway wearing a fuzzy robe with rollers in her hair, a pic of a cute dog, a sun-kissed selfie with lots of greenery in the background, Crawford perched in a hair and makeup chair and more.

“First photo dump of 2023 💞,” the mom of two captioned the post she shared with her 7.2 million followers.

“😮🔥🔥,” wrote actress Michelle Pfeiffer, while model Tess Souray commented, “Picture 2 tho!!!! 🔥🔥.”

“What a nice variety of images! A balanced presentation of (your) real life I’d think. Some glamour, some ‘it’s just me!’” said one fan, while another person piped in with, “Nope can't get past picture no.2.”

“I'd be perfectly happy to just be Cindy Crawford's dog,” quipped one person.

