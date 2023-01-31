ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Cindy Crawford Sizzles in Black Trench Coat With Slicked-Back Hair

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AV5oX_0kXbLLr700

The model’s ‘first photo dump of 2023’ included several sneak peeks into her everyday life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec7KQ_0kXbLLr700
Cindy Crawford.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford has offered up her first photo collage of the year on Instagram, and it appears that 2023 is off to a good start for the model and TV personality.

The first pic Crawford shared was a photo of her husband, Rande Gerber, in profile at sunset, while the second one in the carousel was the snap that really had fans talking.

In it, the 56-year-old struck a sultry pose with one hand up on the wall. She wore a black trench coat with a large black rose detail on the lapel. Crawford had fishnets on underneath, and her hair was slicked back in a “wet-look” style by Dimitris Giannetos. She appeared fresh-faced, and makeup artist Lisa Storey gave the model a subtle pink lip. The look was styled by Brad Goreski, and also included glam earrings and a necklace.

Additional snaps showed Crawford posing in a bathroom doorway wearing a fuzzy robe with rollers in her hair, a pic of a cute dog, a sun-kissed selfie with lots of greenery in the background, Crawford perched in a hair and makeup chair and more.

“First photo dump of 2023 💞,” the mom of two captioned the post she shared with her 7.2 million followers.

“😮🔥🔥,” wrote actress Michelle Pfeiffer, while model Tess Souray commented, “Picture 2 tho!!!! 🔥🔥.”

“What a nice variety of images! A balanced presentation of (your) real life I’d think. Some glamour, some ‘it’s just me!’” said one fan, while another person piped in with, “Nope can't get past picture no.2.”

“I'd be perfectly happy to just be Cindy Crawford's dog,” quipped one person.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
HollywoodLife

Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA

Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Fab Figure During At-Home Workout While Trolling Kids

One hot mama — literally. Jennifer Garner got her sweat on while working out at what appeared to be her at-home gym. On Wednesday, January 18, the actress offered a glimpse via Instagram of the workout she does that keeps her in great shape. Recording herself doing her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball, Garner was seen laughing and having fun with the moves.Garner showed off her fit figure in dark-colored leggings that she complemented with a plain, black t-shirt. She kept her hair up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity workout....
GEORGIA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
SheKnows

Ben Affleck Brought Back His Viral Miserable Look at the Grammys & Twitter Is Having a Field Day

Whether you’re a fellow musician or a plus one to one of them, being invited to the Grammys and enjoying the best and brightest of music from the first row must be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For Ben Affleck, who went as a plus one to wife and singer Jennifer Lopez, it looks like it’s not that much of a thrill after all. Though Lopez and Affleck didn’t grace the red carpet together, the two have been spotted a few times during the show. And, as it seems, Affleck never seems totally happy when the camera pans to him. In one moment,...
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
500
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy