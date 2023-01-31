ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Sheriff’s Office seeks information surrounding deceased newborn in East Rockingham

By Daily Journal Staff
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YF8LT_0kXbLHKD00
This Saturday, there will be a planned candle light vigil at the Discount Grocery for the newborn that was found deceased last week. Photo courtesy of James McDougald

EAST ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with the investigation related to the death of the newborn baby that was located last week in East Rockingham.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies were alerted to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue Aleo.

Accompanying this article are photos of two separate towels and a photo of a heater box that investigators are certain are related to the case and were found at the scene.

We ask that if anyone recognizes the towel(s) or the box, to please contact investigators. Investigators feel the towels and box possibly came from the same house and ask if you believe they are from your residence, to please contact us.

Investigators have been following up on all the leads received and continue to work with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine as much as possible about the baby boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232.

The sheriff’s office is offering a CASH reward for anyone that provides information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for this incident.

This Saturday, there will be a planned candle light vigil at the Discount Grocery at 5:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Feb. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to P&C Food Mark to recover a stolen Hyundai Elantra. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Yvonne Alley. ROCKINGHAM — At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street following a vehicle stop that yielded a suspect possessing two bags of suspected marijuana, a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine, a pill bottle with three grams of suspected heroin and a silver and black handgun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Thomas Winfield.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Woman charged in murder of newborn in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, of Rockingham. Harris’ arrest is in connection with the newborn baby that was located deceased on Thursday, January 26, 2023, along railroad tracks in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet woman charged in vehicle break-in, theft

HAMLET — Investigators have filed charges against a woman accused of stealing money from a vehicle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man filed a report with deputies on Jan. 18 claiming that $1,000 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his workplace on Battley Dairy Road.
HAMLET, NC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
cbs17

4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle in Robeson County

Deputies in Roberson County found a dead man inside a car Wednesday. According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the man was found in his car near the Hornets Road and Meadow Road area of Lumberton. The Lumberton Police Department also responded to the crime scene. The man was identified as Timothy...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man charged with murder after missing man's remains found in barrel on Sanford property

SANFORD, N.C. — A man with a long criminal history faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He was released from prison in May 2022, was arrested on new drug charges on Jan. 6, was out on bond and arrested again on more drug charges Jan. 11 before authorities added the murder charge.
SANFORD, NC
wpde.com

Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in NC arrested at Bennettsville-area home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennettsville man that was wanted in Scotland County was arrested at his home Tuesday in Marlboro County, according to deputies. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Tykeem Daquan Ivery, who was wanted for aggravated assault by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Shooting Led To A Vehicle Crashing Into A Tree

An investigation has been opened into a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in Dillon County. On Thursday, someone shot at a home from a car which instigated someone inside the home to respond back with gunfire. As gunshots were returned, the vehicle crashed into a tree and injured a man who occupied the car.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy